Substitute teachers working in Cambridge will be paid a little more this school year, thanks to a pay increase approved by the School Board on Aug. 19.
The School Board voted to increase daily pay for substitute teachers from $105 per day to $115 per day.
“While Cambridge used to lead the local field in our rate of pay, we now trail the field,” Board treasurer Mike Huffman said.
The pay bump is about a dollar per hour, raised from $14 to $15 per hour.
Any substitute that works ten or more consecutive days jumps from $115 to $175 a day.
“I think it’s worth being competitive,” School Board President Tracy Smithback-Travis said.
“It’s clear an adjustment is in order,” Board Vice President Jim Womble agreed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.