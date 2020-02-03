Dane County Executive Joe Parisi will visit Deerfield and tour the new Deerfield Community Center and Food Pantry at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7. The Deerfield Community Center is located at 10 Liberty Street, Suite 130. Parisi welcomes local citizens to join him on the tour and to provide their feedback on the new center. For more information call DCC at (608) 764-5935
