A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
Jan. 27-Feb. 8: Oscars Contest
The Cambridge Community Library is hosting its fourth-annual Academy Awards contest until Feb. 8. To participate, pick up ballots at 101 Spring Water Alley, choose winners and return by Feb. 8. You must be 18 or older to participate.
Thurs., Feb. 6:
Community Cafe
There is a Community Cafe Feb. 6 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Cambridge High School commons, 403 Blue Jay Way. It’s a free meal open to anyone in the community.
Saturday, Feb. 8: Dip for Dozer
The annual Dip for Dozer fundraiser will be Feb. 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Ripley Park, N4310 Park Rd. Participants will jump into Lake Ripley to raise money for the Dozer 52 Football Scholarship. The foundation in honor of Dustin “Dozer” Zueisdorf has awarded over $125,000 in scholarships to Cambridge students. Festivities begin with ice sculpting, a costume contest and turkey bowling. People will jump into the lake at 1 p.m. and gather after 1:30 p.m. at Rockdale Bar N Grill for raffles, awards and music. Participants must pre-register, on Feb. 7 at Lake Ripley Lanes from 6-8 p.m. or Feb. 9 at Ripley Park.
Sat., Feb. 8: Snow-shoeing
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is putting on a snow-shoeing event Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cambridge Wildlife and Fishing Area off Highway 134. This is part of an outdoor events series for families this winter.
Sat., Feb. 8: Ladies Day Away
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is having a ladies day away on Feb. 8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. This is a free activity space for women.Sat., Feb. 8: Fisheree
The annual Lil’D Fisheree is Feb. 8 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Lake Ripley, hosted by J&T Bait Shanty II, N4098 Marina Lane. There’s a $5 entry fee for each category, bass, northern, walleye and panfish. New this year is a kid’s category, age 14 and under, for $1 entry.
Sunday Feb. 9: PFLAG Speaker
The Cambridge PFLAG Chapter, a group that supports and advocates for LGBTQ people, families and allies, is discussing healthy minds and healthy homes at its next meeting on Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St. Licensed Clinical Psychologist Sheila Kozler will present on creating space that invites rest and recovery.
Sun., Feb. 9: FFA Euchre Party
The Cambridge FFA Alumni group is having its annual Euchre card party and auction on Feb. 9 at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. Registration is at 12 p.m., with cards at 12:30 p.m. The event includes lunch.Wed., Feb. 12: Coffee with Our House
The second Wednesday every month, area residents have coffee with members of Our House Senior Living from 8-9 a.m. at Lake Ripley Family Restaurant, W9644 U.S. Highway 12. Participants who come receive a free coffee or beverage.
Wed., Feb. 12: Mary Todd Lincoln
The Cambridge Community Library will host a performance on Mary Todd Lincoln’s life, presented by Historical First Impressions, on Feb. 12 from 12:45-2:30 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. The performance will tell the story of Mary Todd Lincoln meeting Abe Lincoln, her education, living in Washington and her husband’s assassination.
Sat., Feb. 15: Hero Dance
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding its annual Hero Dance on Feb. 15 from 5-7 p.m. at Nikolay Middle School, 211 Spring St. This is a Hawaiian-themed dance, and kids are encouraged to bring an adult hero with them. People should pre-register at cambridgecap.net.
LONDON
Sat., Feb. 15: Prayer Reboot Workshop
The London Moravian Church is holding a “Prayer Reboot Workshop” on Feb. 15 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the church, N5610 Highway O. The free class will cover the power of prayer, unanswered prayers and improving prayer life.
DEERFIELD
Sat., Feb. 8: Love and Chocolate Dessert Theater
First Wing Family Theater is hosting a Love and Chocolate Dessert Theater show on Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., at St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church Education Center, 3494 Oak Park Rd. A cast of 55 will perform music, dance, poetry and jokes. Desserts provided. There is a suggested donation of $8 for adults and $5 for youth (kids under 5 free) to benefit the theater group.Sun., Feb. 9: Community meal
There is a community meal Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. This is a free meal for the community. On the menu will be baked ham, cheesy potatoes, green beans, lettuce salad, bread, brownies, milk, coffee and lemonade. This community meal is hosted by the Deerfield Chamber of Commerce.
