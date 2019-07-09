My son presented me with a portable CD/radio to take on the deck. I really like it and can also take it down to the lake and listen while I swing on the porch swing. (No porch).
I thought of my first radio. (Of course I did.) It was a small. white plastic radio with an alarm clock. If it had FM, I don’t remember. I got hooked on talk radio, my head and my radio under the covers after bedtime. WGN, Chicago.
We had a Philco console in the living room. (No family room, at least at our house.)
My sister and I cut oranges into eighths with sugar, laid in front of the radio and listened to what our dad wanted. (Some things never change.) Gunsmoke was our favorite program.
But what I will never forget, is when FDR (President Roosevelt) announced the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Do schools even cover WWII? I told my grandkids to “look it up.”
And then my friends and I thought we were pretty cool walking to school with our little transistor radios.
My favorite “radio” I still have. My husband and I saved and bought a console stereo. It had all the bells and whistles; 78 and 45 rpm, an 8 track, AM and FM radio. We wore out Elvis’ albums. I loved that stereo-still do.
My sister and I came home from Turner Grade School for lunch. We listened to Helen Trent and Our Gal Sunday on the pink radio in the kitchen.
Once in a great while, Mom would make us our favorite lunch:
Tuna/egg and veggies on toast
Ingredients: Five-ounce can tuna, 2 hard-boiled eggs. 4 slices white bread, broccoli, cauliflower or asparagus, American cheese, mayo.
Directions: toast bread and put mayo open-face, put cooked veggie on toast, chop eggs and mix in tuna with diced onion, relish and mayo (about 1/3-1/2 cup), spread tuna mixture on veggie, top with cheese. Bake at 375-400 degrees for 10 minutes or until cheese melts. Enjoy.
