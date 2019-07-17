CAMBRIDGE
Sat., July 27: Lake Ripley Ride
The Cambridge Community Activities Program (CAP) Lake Ripley Ride bike ride is on Saturday, July 27, starting at 7 a.m. All proceeds benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and CAP. The ride starts at Lake Ripley Park in Cambridge, and all ages are welcome. The 62-mile ride starts out from 7-8 a.m., the 40-mile ride from 8-9 a.m., and the family friendly 18-mile ride from 9-9:30 a.m. Children age 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult and the registration fee for children is $15 until Friday, July 26, rising to $20 the day of the race. Entrance fees for adults are $45 pre-race, rising to $49 the day of the race. VIP registration is $60, which includes a JRDF engraved pint glass, a Lake Ripley Ride logo, and one extra drink ticket. A post-ride celebration at the park will include live music, refreshments, and a dinner provided by the Cambridge Lions Club Lake Ripley Ride registration: https://www.bikesignup.com.
Sat., July 27: WFCA All-Star Game
Riley Olson and Rudy Hommen, both 2019 Cambridge graduates, will play in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game on July 27 at 1:30 p.m. in Oshkosh.
DEERFIELD
Fri., Aug. 23: Alumni Scrimmage
The Deerfield High School volleyball team will host its annual Alumni Scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. More information: (608) 764-5431
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.