Thursday, Feb. 27
Breakfast
French Toast Sticks
Turkey bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Yogurt
Fruit
Juice, Milk
Lunch
Bean & Cheese Burrito
- No meat
Spanish Rice
Black Beans
Peaches
- Second choice: Cheese Bosco Stick
- No meat
Friday, Feb. 28
Breakfast
Confetti pancakes
Cinnamon Waffles
Hash Browns
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Juice, Milk
Yogurt
Lunch
Chicken Nuggets
Rice
Steamed Broccoli
Pears
- Second choice: Cheese Bosco Stick
- No meat
Monday, March 2
Breakfast
Pancakes
Sausage
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Milk, Juice
Lunch
Three Cheese Calzone
- No meat
Steamed Cauliflower
Baked Apples
- Second choice: Hamburger
Tuesday, March 3
Breakfast
Breakfast Pizza
Pancake and Sausage on a stick
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Milk, Juice
Fruit
Yogurt
Lunch
Jumbo Cheese Ravioli
- No meat
Glazed Carrots
Peaches
- Second choice: Hamburger
Wednesday, March 4
Breakfast
Cheese Omelet
Glazed Roll
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Yogurt
Milk, Juice
Lunch
Swedish Meatballs over Rotini Pasta
Corn
Applesauce
- Second choice: Hamburger
Thursday, March 5
Breakfast
French Toast sticks
Bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Yogurt
Fruit
Milk, Juice
Lunch
Breaded Chicken Patty Sandwich
Baked Beans
Pears
- Second choice: Hamburger
