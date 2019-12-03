Truckstar Collision Center has cleared its final hurdles with the Village of Deerfield, allowing it to soon break ground on a nearly $3 million expansion project.
On Nov. 25, the Deerfield Village Board gave unanimous, conditional approval to a financial package for Truckstar involving Hometown Bank. The conditions related to finalization of language by the village attorney. At a subsequent, Dec. 2 meeting, Village President Greg Frutiger announced that the financing had been signed with the bank.
The Village Board also on Nov. 25 voted to allow work to commence on the expansion site, including= engineering survey work, while the village and Truckstar await final word on the anticipated awarding of a brown field grand from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
The Village Board in September approved the creation of a tax incremental finance district – TIF District #6 – encompassing the Truckstar property on West Nelson Street.
The village plans to spend $565,000 through 2040 in TIF#6 including $425,000 in developer’s incentives to Truckstar for its planned building expansion, remediation work and West Nelson Street improvements including lowering the roadbed in front of the expanded building. The remaining $140,000 will cover the cost of creating TIF #6 and other administrative costs.
Truckstar has said it additionally plans to invest about $2.2 million of its own money to roughly double the size of its facility. A planned 90-foot-by-180-foot, two-story addition will house new offices and eight new drive-through truck bays with overhead doors that exit onto West Nelson Street, bringing it up to a total of 16 bays.
The West Nelson Street property Truckstar is expanding onto is considered by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to have been contaminated enough by the former property owner, Sta-Rite, to require ongoing water table monitoring and a cement cap. Sta-Rite, when it was operating in the mid-20th Century, used industrial solvents to manufacture brine tanks for water softeners.
Brownfields are classified by the state of Wisconsin as an “abandoned, idle or underused industrial, commercial facilities or sites, the expansion or redevelopment of which is adversely affected by actual or perceived environmental contamination.”
Truckstar President Stephanie Schwartz said ground was expected to be broken this week.
“I can’t wait to see the ground move,” Schwartz said.
