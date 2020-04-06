Burning leaves and other debris is not banned not just in the local area, but statewide.
Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department Chief Terry Johnson said in a March 30 release that the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department, in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, had instituted a burning ban in the Cambridge Fire District in Dane and Jefferson counties.
That area ban was issued “to help protect our firefighters and other responding emergency personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“A brush or wildland fire out of control is very labor intensive and requires a number of volunteers to extinguish. We are trying to maintain social distancing to protect our volunteers and keep them available for other responses,” the release said.
Johnson said the ban included “debris in burn barrels, piles on the ground of any size including leaves or yard waste, and grass or wooded areas of any size.” Outside cooking grills and fire pits with a cover were okay to use, Johnson said.
In a subsequent release on April 6, Johnson said the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has now issued a statewide burning ban and Dane and Jefferson Counties also have enacted countywide bans.
The latest release said the statewide burning ban includes "burn barrels, piles of any size of leaves, brush or construction materials, trees, tree lines and grasses. Permitted are cooking grills."
"Also permitted by highly discouraged are small personal camp fires in burn pits which are fixed or portable for backyard enjoyment as long the 'Stay at Home' orders from the Govonor's Office are followed. Again this ban is to protect the emergency personnel who would need to respond to an out of control incident and possible spread of COVID-19 among the emergency personnel and public," the release said.
For more information call the Cambridge Fire Department at (608) 423-2014.
