I have tons of memories because I am old. They are memories of long ago. Now, I’m working on old-age memories. These are new memories I have made since I turned 80. Once in a while a new memory or two slips right out of that memory bank. Sometimes it comes back. Sometimes it’s just poof! gone.
The other day, I had a doctor appointment. When I saw the nurse, this old memory just bounced back. She had pink tennis shoes on. I had to tell her the story of my favorite tennis shoes-pink.
First, I have to set the scene.
Our home town is Rockford, Ill. We lived two blocks from Broadway near 11th St. Broadway had a shopping section that went from 11th Street to Kishwaukee Street.
I was in sixth grade. Tall, chunky and smart for my age.
I wanted to get a pair of tennis shoes. I kept begging Mom to let me go to Broadway by myself. She gave me five dollars, expected change and watched me walk the two blocks to Broadway.
I didn’t find shoes I liked on Broadway. So, I hopped on a city bus that went downtown. I must have had a brain freeze-I didn’t think I was doing anything wrong.
Downtown was where all the stores were for shopping, salons, restaurants plus two movie houses, Walgreens and too many more to mention. I loved the downtown of my childhood. The Rock River separated the east side from the west.
After I found the shoes I loved downtown, I went to Hickey’s and got a praline patty and caught the bus home.
I don’t know how many hours I was gone. I didn’t come home with change. I had to have bus and candy money. My mom was so glad and mad to see me that she forgot about any change.
Only many years later, when I panicked because I didn’t know where my daughter was, did I know what my mom suffered. (What all moms suffer.)
When I got to Lincoln Junior High and East High, and I legitimately could go downtown, we never went home without a pecan praline from Hickeys. Pralines are a patty, 3-4 inches in diameter, and no more than a 1/2-inch high.
I never made one nor expect to. But if I was a sweet maker, I might try. Maybe you would like to try. Or, buy them online like I am going to do.
Pecan Pralines
Ingredients: 1 cup sugar, 2 cups light brown sugar, firmly packed, 3 T corn syrup, 1/8 t salt, 1 1/4 cup milk, 2 t maple flavoring, 1 1/2 cup whole pecans.
Directions: combine sugars, syrup, salt and milk in a saucepan. stir constantly (candy thermometer to 236 F) remove from heat and cool to lukewarm or 110 F, stir in maple and pecans until mixture begins to thicken.
Drop quickly on waxed paper to form 4-inch patties. should make 12 patties. P.S. There are papers like cupcake ones if you can find 4-inch ones. Make or buy ‘em-enjoy ‘em.
