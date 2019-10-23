A Cambridge task force studying whether to build a performing arts center will soon take stock of public opinion on the project.
Local residents have been giving their opinions in a survey conducted by research firm School Perceptions of Slinger, Wis. Surveys began circulating Oct. 4.
At upcoming meetings on Oct. 30 and Nov. 12, the task force will evaluate those survey results, and finalize its concept for the center.
The task force meets at 6:30 p.m. both days at Cambridge High School.
Proposed is a 500-seat auditorium on the northeast corner of Cambridge High School. Initial cost estimates came in around $13 million.The district is eyeing an April 2020 referendum, with the task force presenting its final recommendation to the school board on Dec. 16. They expect to finalize a proposal on Nov. 20.
“We’re going to discuss the early survey results and what are they telling us about... the design and then the cost, and what the taxpayers may be willing to support or invest in,” task force co-chair Eddie Pahuski said.
On Oct. 21, Pahuski updated the Cambridge School Board on the task force’s progress.
“The agenda is aggressive,” Pahuski acknowledged. “We’ve allowed some flex time for important discussion...I think it’s been useful. I think we’ve had really good discussion.”
