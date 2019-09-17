We've heard the quote many times - even said it ourselves - "I could write a book."
It's true. We all have a story to tell. We could tell It in a journal -a book- even a play. There are speakers who tell their stories in a crowded auditorium. Everyone has a history. They make the best stories.
I have a friend from high school. When she and her siblings were growing up, their mom wrote a book. It wasn't published, written just for her family. Today, that book is my friend's prized possession. She knows her mom in a way she could not have known without that book. The generations will know their gramma, great, great-great and so on.
I think about writing our family history every day when I open my computer. It is laziness on my part. I kid myself by saying my column is my journal. But it is only a start.
There are so many times I want to ask my mom or gramma about a recipe or something else. When my daughter cooks something from Gram's recipes, she hears her whispering: a touch of this or a scoop of that. Wouldn't it be great if there were answers in her words?
I lost a wealth of history. I never asked my grandparents about their lives in Lithuania, how and why they got to America and why we are who we are thanks to them.
It is not too late for me to give the gift of family to mine. Here's a little warning if you decide to put your memories and stories on paper: the young generation will not care. At least not while they are young. When they get old, and they will, how precious those words will.
I can do this. So can you. If Granny is sitting in her rocker knitting, pull up a stool, pen and paper, and pick her brain. She may not remember what she had for breakfast, but I guarantee she'll remember her childhood.
She will also remember family recipes. Recipes like
my gramma made. This is called winter salad, but she would serve it anytime.
Ziemos Misraine
Ingredients: 1 cup each cooked carrots, cauliflower, white beans, peas, 1/2 cup potatoes, beets, 1 small dill pickle, 1 cup sour cream, salt and pepper to taste.
Directions: dice veggies small, chill cauliflower, potatoes, carrots, peas, beans. Just before serving mix in beets, diced pickle, sour cream, salt and pepper. mix well. Serve with sausage and hard bread. Enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.