Were you a Flintstone kid? Ten million strong and growing?
I, unfortunately, was not. My mother clearly deprived me of the most amazing things in life, like those deliciously sweet-looking Flintstone vitamins. She always argued that our meals provided all our vitamins and minerals…we didn’t need those supplements.
I mean, what did she know anyway? Moms, right? Except, of course, she was spot on. When you eat well, your food provides you with all the vitamins and nutrients you need. You don’t need sugar-laden vitamins to be healthy, despite the protests of my 8-year-old self.
Same holds true for plants. The soil and nutrients inside it are the key to vitality. Plants’ natural environments pair perfectly with their nutritional needs. But, of course, humans enter the picture and deprive them of the natural flow when they say “come inside, little buddies, and be the green inspiration of my life!” In other words, when we pot them up.
Enter the Flintstone kids of the plant world. Prepackaged fertilizers and soils claim to contain all the lovin’ our plants need. And just like those delicious-looking vitamins, they contain a lot of extra fluff’n’stuff that our plants could do without. A clear understanding of what our plants need can help us make them their own delicious meals that don’t require any cool fertilizers with fancy bags or jingles.
Let’s start with the big 3; nitrogen (for leaves and general health), phosphorous (roots and blooms), and potassium (general health and disease resistance). On fertilizer bags, you’ll see these 3 nutrients and their ratios listed. Of course, plants are complex, living organisms and require smaller amounts of other vitamins, minerals, and metals, which in nature tend to hang on to those big 3 nutrients in some form or another.
I have for years tossed the ends of my coffee or tea into plants (well, unless it has any cream in it! YUCK!) or put the grinds in my watering can once every month or so. The nitrogen in these drinks will help make for lush leaves.
Mixing baking soda with household ammonia and diluting with water will also provide your houseplants their nutritional nitrogen needs plus provide disease resistance (check out the Deerfield Gardener on Facebook for amounts and recipes).
You can toss some Epsom salts into the baking soda mixture for fertilizer, or into a spray bottle to be used on the leaves. The magnesium and sulfur will help your plant rock out with photosynthesis (more green! Yay!).
Have a fish tank at home? Knock the filter remnants into your watering can, dilute it out, and treat your plants to some delicious nitrogen tea á la fish digestive system! And boom, look at that, nothing fancy, just simple plant meals with ingredients from home to keep your plants growing strong. Oh, dear goodness, look at that, I’m turning into my mother.
