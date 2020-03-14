Large gatherings at houses of worship and religious centers have been ordered halted in Dane County by Public Heath Madison & Dane County.
On Friday, March 13, Public Health Madison & Dane County issued orders to stop mass gatherings of 250 or more people across the county to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
That order has now been updated to include gatherings at places of worship and religious centers in Dane County, with over 250 people. The updated order was effective today, Saturday, March 14 at 4 p.m.
Some churches in the Cambridge-Deerfield area had already canceled their Sunday, March 15 worship services and other upcoming activities.
Local churches that had previously announced cancelations include:
- East Koshkonong Lutheran Church near Cambridge has canceled all worship services and education programs for Sunday March 15, Wednesday March 18 and Sunday March 22. In a social media post, Pastor Brenda Lovick said her hope is to live-stream her sermon and prayers at 9 a.m on Sunday, March 15;
- Rockdale Lutheran Church has canceled worship services for Sunday March 15 and Sunday March 22;
- Deerfield Lutheran Church is cancelling services for Sunday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 18. A KAIR Breakfast scheduled for Friday, March 20 is also canceled. "We will make a decisions about future dates soon," Vicar Sarah Key said in an email.
“Limiting large gatherings of people is an important tool to prevent the spread of illness. We would like to thank all the places of worship who have taken measures to protect their patron’s health and safety regardless of gathering size,” Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, said in a release.
"Public Health has statutory authority to protect the health of the community and could limit gatherings even more in the future," a release said.
At this time, for gatherings with fewer than 250 attendees, Public Health Madison & Dane County strongly recommends the following precautionary steps:
- Older adults and individuals with underlying medical conditions that are at increased risk of COVID-19 are encouraged not to attend (including employees);
- Social distancing recommendations should be met (limit contact of people within 6 feet from each other for 10 minutes or longer);
- Proper hand hygiene and sanitation available to all attendees and employees;
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
This is a rapidly evolving situation, Public Health Madison & Dane County said in its release.
For the latest information, visit the CDC’s coronavirus website, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website , or the Public Health Madison & Dane County coronavirus page.
