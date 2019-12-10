DEERFIELD — While the Cambridge wrestling team didn’t win many matches on the mat, the matches they did compete in they competed in well enough to hold off host Deerfield, 39-33, in Tuesday’s non-conference dual.
The Blue Jays recorded just three wins on the mat, while they were aided by four Demon forfeits.
“The kids realize that we maybe let one slip away, but I’m not going to take anything away from Cambridge,” said Deerfield head coach Paul Haag. “We looked like our first match.”
Cambridge’s first win of the night came at 160 pounds as junior Jacob Moody pinned junior Justis Douglas in 2 minutes, 44 seconds, tying the match at 12-12.
“He’s a good athlete, a good wrestler and just a tough kid overall,” said Cambridge head coach Pete Moe. “He got some good takedowns and overall controlled the match.”
“Moody took it to us at 160,” Haag said, complementing the Cambridge standout.
After senior Aiden Ciha received a forfeit victory at 170, Gunnar Sperle hit the mat at 182. The freshman battled his way into the third period before pinning Demon freshman Aiden Kamman in 5:26.
“He battled the whole match and just stayed ahead; he did a good job in some tough spots and got the pin,” Moe said.
The most even match of the night occurred at 195, between Blue Jay junior Nolan Adsit and Demon senior Sid Jackson. Adsit held slim leads after the first and second periods, before scoring a 9-4 decision. It gave Cambridge a 27-12 advantage.
“Just good, hard work and he went after it to get his points,” Moe said of Adsit.
Deerfield head coach Paul Haag tried to shake some things up in the middle of the lineup, but in his words they “backfired.”
“If we would have left our 182 (Jackson) there you never know?” Haag said, referring to moving Jackson from 182 to 195 to face Adsit.
The Blue Jays’ Landon Sonnenberg (113), Ivan Sopovich (138) and Ryan Lund (285) all received forfeits to increase their lead to 39-18, which proved to be enough as Deerfield won the final weight classes, finishing six points shy.
“I think we’re getting better,” said Moe in reference to wrestling in last Saturday’s Creek Classic where the Blue Jays finished 12th.
Junior Ray Bach earned Deerfield’s first win of the night at 152, pinning senior Austin Donnelly in 4:39.
Deerfield’s Brenden Peterson (145) and Sam Vander Grinten (220) received forfeit wins.
“Donnelly’s a scrappy kid and Ray got after him,” said Haag.
But it wasn’t until the very end that the Demons strung wins together to make it close. At 120, junior Nick McDonough earned a 5-2 decision over Cambridge junior Caleb Kendall, before his McDonough’s twin brother, Jack, stuck Blue Jay freshman Geronimo Moreno-Campos in :59.
Junior Nicholas Wilfong capped off the late run with a 3:40 pin of Cambridge sophomore Aevri Ciha.
Cambridge will wrestle in the Waunakee Warrior Invite this Saturday with opening-round matches starting at 10 a.m.
Deerfield also will wrestle Saturday, in the Bob Downing Scramble in Sun Prairie. Wrestling begins at 9:15 a.m.
CAMBRIDGE 39, DEERFIELD 33
106 — Double forfeit.
113 — Sonnenberg, C, received forfeit.
120 — N. McDonough, D, dec. Kendall, C, 5-2.
126 — J. McDonough, D, pinned Moreno-Camps, C :59.
132 — Wilfong, D, pinned Av. Ciha, C, 3:40.
*138 — Sopovich, C, received forfeit.
145 — Peterson, D, received forfeit.
152 — Bach, D pinned Donnelly, C, 4:39.
160 — Moody, C, pinned Douglas, D, 2:44.
170 — Ai. Ciha, C, received forfeit.
182 — Sperle, C, pinned Kammann, C, 5:26.
195 — Adsit, C, dec. Jackson, D 9-4.
220 — Vander Grinten, D, received forfeit.
285 — Lund, C, received forfeit.
*starting weight
