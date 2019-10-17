Deerfield Community Sound the Alarm

Sound the Alarm is Red Cross’s local event to install smoke alarms in homes with a goal to save lives.
On October 27, 2019 Red Cross volunteers Tyler Haak, Cole Nehring and others, will be canvassing the Deerfield Community to promote the event.
On November 2, 2019 Tyler, Cole, and Red Cross volunteers along with the support of the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department, will be installing free smoke alarms, replacing batteries, providing home fire safety tips, and helping families create escape plans.
Tyler and Cole are leading and planning this event as their Senior Project at Deerfield High School.
For more information or to schedule a smoke alarm installation at your home, please call Tyler at 608-573-0239 or Cole at 608-438-2013.
Appointments can be scheduled and more informaiton can be found on the website getasmokealarm.org or by calling the American Red Cross at 844-811-0100.
More lives are lost every year to home fires than to all major disasters.
