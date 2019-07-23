The Cambridge Community Library wants to chat.
With the aid of the South Central Library System of Wisconsin, the library is hosting three “Let’s Talk” sessions through early August.
Cambridge Library Director Joan Behm said the purpose is two-prong: to help the library gather information for its new strategic plan to discuss broader community issues.
To the second end, Behm said representatives from local community organizations, the Cambridge School District and the Village of Cambridge have been invited.
The first of the three sessions, held July 17, drew about 30 people including Cambridge Community Activities Program Executive Director Lesley Rumpf, Cambridge School District Superintendent Bernie Nikolay and Stephanee Hughson of the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce.
“The room wasn’t packed but we had more than we thought we would. We were pleased with the numbers,” Behm said.
Behm said the representatives of local organizations and the school district fielded some direct questions at the July 17 meeting.
“There were some things addressed to them as well as some things that would fit into the library.”
The next two sessions are Thursday, July 25 and Thursday, Aug. 8, both at 6:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., in Cambridge. Treats and water will be provided. Each meeting will last about 90 minutes. The Amundson Community Center is handicapped accessible. Pre-registration is not required.
“This is your opportunity to help make our community an even more desirable place that serves and encourages all ages,” a flier said. “It is our hope that many will attend, both to share and to encourage each other and hopefully make a difference.”
Behm said one outcome of the July 17 meeting, was a sense that attendees are happy with the current library building and its programming.
“People really did think our library was everything they more or less needed. It probably fits the majority of needs,” Behm said.
Meanwhile, on the issues of Cambridge in general, “even though everything isn’t perfect, I think everybody went out of there realizing we have a pretty great community,” Behm said.
Behm said meeting attendees will be asked to fill out a survey about their satisfaction with the library and where the library should go in the future. Paper versions of that survey can also be picked up at the library and a link to an electronic version on the library’s Facebook page.
Behm said the Cambridge Library Board expects to have the survey results back in a report by this fall
