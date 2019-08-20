For young teens in the lead roles of Cambridge Deerfield Players Theater’s Peter Pan, Jr. participation comes down to a few things.
The fun of playing a character who’s very different from themselves – or very alike.
The chance to build new and to foster ongoing theater friendships.
And the chance to work with CD Players children’s show co-directors Judy Brandt and Betsy Bamlett and a wide cadre of other adults – and some older teens – who are helping to guide the production.
CD Players Theater is performing “Peter Pan Jr.” on Thursday-Sunday Aug. 22, 23, 24 and 25 at the Cambridge Historic School, 213 South St. The show will be staged at 7 p.m. on Aug. 22, 23 and 24. There will be an 11 a.m. matinee on Aug. 24 and a 2 p.m. matinee on Aug. 25. Tickets will be available at the door or at cdplayerstheater.com. More information: cdptheater@gmail.com.
This week and last, the cast was busy finalizing the show.
During a break, about a half-dozen lead actors shared their thoughts on Peter Pan, Jr., on CD Players Theater and on acting in general.
Those who spoke to the Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent included Alex Jones (Peter Pan), Elizabeth Kendall (Tinker Bell), Kendra Tobias (Wendy), Henry Carlson (Mr. Darling), Emma Helberg (Mrs. Darling), Ward Fiesel (Captain Hook) and Lindsay Moen (Smee). Other lead actors who weren't interviewed include Jake Maliborsk as John Darling, Cody Reichert as Michael Darling, Ben Fisher as Peter Pan's shadow, Blessa Fiesel as the Crocodile, Luke Marren as Chief Tiger Bamboo and Teagan Welscher as Tiger Lily.
Also sharing some thoughts was Chloe Thompson, 15, who in recent years has graduated to performing in CD Players adult shows, and this year stepped into a new role as a children’s show choreographer for Peter Pan Jr.
Casts of the the theater group's children shows have completed up to eighth grade; high schoolers can audition for adult shows.
Thompson, who has an extensive dance and theater background and will be a sophomore this fall at Lake Mills High School, choreographed two numbers for Peter Pan, Jr.
“I heard that they were looking for someone and I offered to help out,” Thompson said, who added that “I love this theater group. I love being part of this community.”
“Judy’s a huge part of everything,” says Fiesel, who lives in Madison and this fall will be a home-schooled high school freshman. “She really does bring the play together.”
In her casting, Brandt “is able to see the stuff in our personal characters that best resembles our stage characters, and she matches them up,” Fiesel said.
Fiesel called Captain Hook “a fun character.”
“Captain Hook adds a lot of suspense to the play. It’s what makes it exciting,” he said.
“I’m more of a shy person and she is more outgoing,” Tobias says, comparing herself to her character, Wendy.
“It’s kind of fun to be different,” adds Tobias, who will be a freshman this fall at Cambridge High School.
Moen said Brandt “pushes you into roles you wouldn’t really expect to get.”
As Smee, Moen said she’s appreciated the script’s humor and that her character drives much of that.
“I like that I’m the comic relief of the show. There are a lot of funny lines,” says Moen, who will be a freshman this fall at Deerfield High School.
Moen said the friendships that develop in a month of working on the show, and that are renewed as actors return for successive shows, are special.
“You always get real close, especially when you’re a lead and you have to practice every day of the week,” Moen said.
“We all live in different places and would never have met each other if we hadn’t auditioned,” agreed Jones, who will be an eighth-grader this fall at Nikolay Middle School in Cambridge.
“We all care about each other; it’s like a family,” agrees Kendall, who will be a freshman this fall at Cambridge High School. “The people are pretty awesome.”
Brandt gives different kids chances, said Jones, who rocketed from a minor part as an animal in 2018’s Lion King Jr. to the title role in 2019 as Peter Pan.
At the audition, filling out a form asking what role he might like Jones recalls that he wrote down “anyone, please.”
“I came out as Peter Pan,” Jones said.
“Coming into the show I had no idea how to be a lead, how to memorize my lines, any of that stuff that leads need to learn.” But, he reflected, “I’m pretty comfortable with it now.”
“It’s fun to see the roles that Judy puts people in,” agrees Helberg, who will be a freshman this fall at Cambridge High School.
Helberg said being backstage is one of her favorite parts of being in a show. She also enjoys collaborating with other actors of various backgrounds and ages.
“You get to work with a lot of younger kids, who will be taking over the theater,” Helberg said. “And you think ‘Wow! I was that age once.’”
“I just enjoy trying to be a different person," says Carlson, who will be a sixth-grader this fall at Nikolay Middle School in Cambridge.
And it’s been a lot of fun that his character “gets to yell at (other actors) who are a lot older than me,” Carlson joked.
The cast members said the community should come see Peter Pan, Jr. for the acting, the costumes, and the beauty of the locally-directed Disney production.
“You will feel magic-filled,” Tobias said.
