Planning is well underway for two upcoming events that involve jumping into freezing water for a good cause.
Polar Plunge
Deerfield High School’s Club Unify has created a team for the 2020 Whitewater Polar Plunge on Feb. 8 in support of Special Olympics Wisconsin. This is the fifth year Club Unify has plunged. Over the last four years, the DHS club has raised more than $10,000. For more information call Deerfield High School at (608) 764-5431.
Dip for Dozer
The 2020 Dip for Dozer on Lake Ripley is also Saturday, Feb. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Registration is Friday, Feb. 7 from 6-8 p.m. at Lake Ripley Lanes. The Dozer 52 football scholarship fund that the annual event benefits was created in 2004 in honor of Dustin “Dozer” Zueisdorf and has since awarded more than $120,000 in scholarships to Cambridge students. For more information contact Rhonda Hagy at dipfordozer@gmail.com or visit www.dipfordozer.com.
