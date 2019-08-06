Initially, Deerfield football head coach Derek Sweger thought giving the Demons a fresh new look was going to cost a fortune.
Then he realized that the annual efforts to recondition the Deerfield football helmets included fresh paint every year.
So, he went with white and the players loved it.
“It was a swarm of kids coming into my room to look at them,” Sweger said.
“It got kids talking about football in the spring. We sent out the pictures on Facebook with the decals and the kids were enamored.
“I had three kids who were graduated and they texted me to complain that they didn’t have all that cool stuff when they were in school.”
That wasn’t the only thing Sweger did to add swagger to the Demons appearance in the off season. For years, the potential for “Easter eggs” to show up with players wearing lime green socks or a blue pastel undershirt irked Sweger.
So, he addressed it by adding uniform black socks with a Demon logo on the side and a uniform compression undershirts.
“We’ve had one kid the last couple of years who I love to death, but he wore bright green socks,” Sweger said. “He said it was so that his mom knew where he was on the field. OK, but I’m firmly convinced it was to give me an aneurysm. I finally bit the bullet and said we were all getting black socks because I wanted us to be uniform.”
All of these measures are aimed at attracting more athletes to the sport and to be part of the football community. Sweger believes the addition of an alternate jersey that will be worn once and can be bought by the seniors is another one of those culture-building efforts. He also believes the addition of the lineman-of-the-week belt will do the same thing.
The concept for the belt is that anyone who wins the belt can do whatever they want with it. Other teams have construction hats or lunch pails to denote hard work. Deerfield has a belt decked out with a Demons logo on it not unlike Aaron Rodgers when he won the Super Bowl XLV MVP.
“When we have Homecoming, there’s a pep rally down at the elementary school,” Sweger said. “When we bring our wrestling belt and new jerseys down to the elementary school, there’s going to be a third grader who wants to wear the belt and there’s a second grader who is going to want that jersey. We have to get them hooked. We’re going to take every step we can to include every athlete we can. If that means bells and whistles, we’ll do it.”
Deerfield begins its season at home against Dodgeland on Friday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m. Right now, as football season opens, the Demons are being fueled by the bells and whistles.
