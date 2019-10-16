The Deerfield Historical Society, hoping to avoid folding, is reaching out to a larger local history group for help.
A meeting Oct. 14 at the Deerfield Public Library, to weigh the future of the organization and its museum in downtown Deerfield, drew about 10 people.
But when longtime board members Beverly and Pogo Dahl asked if anyone in the room was interested in being one of four officers, no one accepted.
The Dahls were part of a four-member board until two other board members, Dorothy Loftus and Dick Berge, both passed away this year. Now, in their 80s, the Dahls said it’s time to step down after serving for nearly 40 years.
When no one at the meeting stepped up to be an officer, Pogo Dahl moved to adjourn.
“Then the society dies if there is no one to take it over,” Dahl said. “We’ve done our share, we’ve really tried.”
Then, Dana Kelly, who grew up in Deerfield and is on the board of directors for the non-profit Koshkonong Prairie Historical Society, said she’d be willing to approach her board to see if the Deerfield society and museum could be brought under its umbrella.
Meeting attendees had sobered at the prospect of the historical society and museum, located on the second floor of the Deerfield Village Hall at 4 N. Main St., and visited annually by Deerfield school children, folding.
“I’d hate to see it go away,” local Realtor and lifelong Deerfield resident Alan Mickelson said.
The society has about $4,000 in the bank but has never been incorporated, Dahl said. With utilities now covered by the village and the village not requiring it to pay rent, the society has virtually no expenses, they said.
The society was founded in 1983. Its membership was active through the 1991 Deerfield centennial celebration but began to dwindle about 15 years ago, Pogo Dahl said.Dahl said it has 22 life members, who paid $50 for that status. Annual dues of $5 can also be paid.
In offering a possible solution, Kelly said the Deerfield society and museum could have a committee that would report to the Koshkonong Prairie Board. As a committee, its funds would be managed by Koshkonong Prairie’s treasurer as a designated account, and everything would fall under Koshkonong Prairie’s non-profit designation.
Kelly said Koshkonong Prairie recently entered into a similar agreement with Rockdale, that has a historical group but not a museum.
The Koshkonong Prairie also already has a well-established structure, as an affiliate of the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Based on responses to recent Koshkonong Prairie social media posts, “Deerfield does want an active historical society, I think. People are interested. There’s an opportunity,” Kelly said.
Kelly predicted that the idea will be “well received,” by Koshkonong Prairie’s board.
“I don’t know why it wouldn’t go over well,” Kelly said.
In the meantime, meeting attendees agreed to work quickly to raise awareness of the immediate challenges facing the society and museum, and to familiarize local residents with the museum. Several people volunteered to open the museum from 4:30 p.m. to dusk during downtown Deerfield’s Great Pumpkin Hunt on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Tessa Dunnington, co-chair of the Deerfield Chamber of Commerce, said last year’s Great Pumpkin Hunt drew about 500 children to Main Street to trick-or-treat at businesses.
The group also set a follow-up meeting at the Deerfield Public Library, for Monday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. to continue discussing the future of the museum and society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.