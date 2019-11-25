WATERLOO — Trailing by just a single point at halftime Deerfield High School head coach Don Schindler thought his team was in a good position in its 2019-20 season opener with Waterloo on Nov. 21.
Then the second half happened as the host Pirates (2-0) pulled away with a 27-19 second half.
“It was our first time out and had a few young kids and we ended up turning the ball over way more than we should have, I think it was like 17 or 18 turnovers,” Schindler said. “I think we wilted in the second half only because our shooting wasn’t as good (as the first half); it wasn’t all that bad of a first game for us. I was proud of the effort that the girls put out.”
The Demons (0-1) had good scoring balance, led by freshman guard Steffi Siewert’s 12 points in her high school debut, while freshman guard Jayden Winger scored 10 and both sophomore Breanna Ezzell and freshman Moli Haak chipped in eight.
“There’s 11 kids on our roster and any one of those 11, whoever is playing the best that particular night or the night before in practice, will get the star and we’ll see who’s hot,” Schindler said. “It’s a talented freshman group with all of them capable of scoring, so that’s kind of our M.O. moving forward.”
Waterloo’s Skyler Powers led all scorers with 18.
UP NEXT
Deerfield returns to action on Thursday, Dec. 6 traveling to Belleville. The non-conference game tips off at 7:30 p.m.
WATERLOO 52, DEERFIELD 43
Deerfield 24 19 — 43
Waterloo 25 27 — 52
Deerfield (fg-ft-pts) — Winger 5-0-10, Ezzell 4-0-8, Siewert 4-4-12, Brattlie 1-0-2, Haak 2-4-8, Fisher 0-1-1, Rucks 1-0-2. Totals — 17-9-43.
Waterloo (fg-ft-pts) — Schneider 4-0-9, Zimbric 0-1-1, Powers 7-2-18, Jaehnke 1-0-2, Asik 5-1-12, Mosher 4-2-10. Totals — 21-6-52.
3-point goals — D 0; W 4 (Powers 2, Schneider 1, Asik 1). Total fouls — D 15; W 17. FTM — D 7; W 18. Fouled Out — Asik.
