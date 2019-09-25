CAMBRIDGE -OAKLAND
EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN
454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge
(608) 423-3017
Brenda Lovick, Pastor
Communion every Sunday
THURSDAY
Newsletter assembly
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship
10:15 a.m. Fellowship
10:15 a.m. Sunday school/Confirmation
10:30 a.m. Stewardship Commitee
11 a.m. Education Committee
TUESDAY
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
9:30 a.m. Prayers for our People
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor’s office hours
WEDNESDAY
1:30 p.m. Pastor’s meeting
6 p.m. Confirmation
GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA
501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge
“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”
Communion every Sunday
Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor
(608) 423-3135
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship
10 a.m. Fellowship
10:15 a.m. GLOW Pumpkin Patch Field Trip
10:15 a.m. Sunday school
MONDAY
9 a.m. Quilters
6 p.m. Bell Choir practice
TUESDAY
9:30 a.m. Quilters
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. Ruth Circle, Sharon Erb and Pat Hall, hostesses
4:30 p.m. Outreach
5:30 p.m. Worship
5:30 p.m. Pre-Confirmation Labyrinth Fieldtrip
6:30 p.m. 7th/8th-grade ConfirmatioN
OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN
313 E. Main St., Cambridge
(608) 423-3001
Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler
Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month
Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Worship and Sunday school
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST
W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)
Titus Naftanaila, Pastor
(608) 221-3386
Church: (920) 568-0964
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Bible Study
11 a.m. Worship service
ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
415 E. North St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3550
Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Worship Service w/Communion
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Sunday School
10:15 a.m. Worship Service w/Communion
MONDAY
1:15 p.m. Volunteers help at Aiden Estates of Jefferson
WEDNESDAY
4:30 p.m. Choir rehearsal
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Worship service
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC
(608) 423-3015
701 W. Water St. Cambridge
Rev. Alex Carmel
Eucharist Adoration the first Thursday each month after Mass
TUESDAY-FRIDAY
8 a.m. Mass
SATURDAY
4-4:30 p.m. Reconciliation
5 p.m. Mass
SUNDAY
8:30 a.m. Sunday Mass
WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST
414 W. Water St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3777
Marvin Singh, Pastor
THURSDAY
9-11 a.m. Mom’s Study
6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
FRIDAY
10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry
SATURDAY
8 a.m. Men’s Study
8-9:30 a.m. Basketball at Ripley Park
SUNDAY
8:15 a.m. Prayer
8:45 a.m. Sunday School — Adult
9 a.m. Sunday School K-12
10 a.m Worship
11:15 a.m. Information meeting on leadership changes — Accountability Leadership Board
4-5:30 p.m. Singing Tree Rehearsal
MONDAY
7 p.m. Prayer Group
7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry
WEDNESDAY
8:45 a.m. Retiree’s Potluck Breakfast
3:25-5:30 p.m. Awana Club, Bring a Friend and wear sunglasses
6-7:30 p.m. Youth Group
THURSDAY
5:30-6:30 p.m. Attend Community Cafe
6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
DEERFIELD
DEERFIELD LUTHERAN
206 S. Main St. Deerfield
(608) 764-5566
Paula Harris, Interim Pastor
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion
10 a.m. Sunday school
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. Women’s Circles at Village Cafe, Cottage Grove
6:45 p.m. Handbell rehearsal
THURSDAY
8 a.m. Men’s Breakfast at Lake Ripley Family Restaurant, Cambridge
ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN
3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield
(608) 764-5885
Holly Slater, Pastor
THURSDAY
2:30 p.m. Women’s Bible Study at Deerfield Coffeehouse
FRIDAY
7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Warren’s Cranberry Fest Bus Trip
SATURDAY
5 p.m. Bonfire Worship
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship
10:15 a.m. Sunday School
10:30 a.m. WELCA Personal Care Kits
MONDAY
5-7:30 p.m. Confirmation Triangle Servant Project
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m. Confirmation
THURSDAY
2:30 p.m. Women’s Bible Study at Deerfield Coffeehouse
IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
138 County Road BB
Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559
(920) 723-1623
Paul Scharrer, Pastor
THURSDAY
1 p.m. Bible Basic at Jefferson Library
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship
10:15 a.m Bible study — Proverbs
ROCKDALE
ROCKDALE LUTHERAN
107 Water St., Rockdale
(608) 423-3949
Richard Dowling, Pastor
SUNDAY
8 a.m. Confirmation
9 a.m. Worship
9 a.m. Sunday school
UTICA
BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
2095 Highway W, Stoughton
Paul Oatsvall, Pastor
(608) 873-7077
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Morning service
6 p.m. Evening worship
WEDNESDAY
7 p.m. Adult Bible Study
