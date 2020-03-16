Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) is encouraging all pet owners to have a plan in place for their pets at home due to COVID-19.
In a release, the society offered the following recommendations:
- Make sure pets are wearing a collar with an accurate ID tag and ensure their microchip registration is up to date, including your emergency contact(s)
- Have extra food, litter, medication and other supplies on hand, as well as a crate or carrier should moving your pet becomes necessary
- Document your animal’s medications, veterinarian and other relevant information should anyone else need to take over their care
- Identify a trusted family member, friend, neighbor or pet sitter who can care for your pet if you become ill or are hospitalized
By creating a preparedness plan ahead of time for the unlikely event it becomes necessary to put into motion, community members can do their part to ensure DCHS and other area animal service resources do not become overwhelmed and spare your pet from unnecessary stress, the release said.
