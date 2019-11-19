A committee exploring future Deerfield Village Hall options will take suggestions for new sites through Jan. 15.
That decision was made at a Nov. 18 meeting of the Municipal Space Needs Subcommittee of the Village Board.
The subcommittee meeting at the current Village Hall, 4 N. Main St., drew about a dozen community members, who filled available public chairs and stood when seats ran out, reinforcing a lack of space that the village says is one reason it’s considering a move.
Subcommittee members said they’ll meet after Jan. 15 to consider ideas and to also review site drawings now being prepared by Barrientos Design & Consulting of Milwaukee, of how a 5,800-square-foot building might fit on either of two village-owned lots that are adjacent to Fireman’s Park. The new plans are based on existing blueprints of an envisioned Village Hall made a few years ago.
“He’s taking those blueprints and putting them on those two sites,” subcommittee member Jerry McMullen wsaid of Norman Barrientos, the firm’s principal architect and president, who was present at the Nov. 18 meeting.
The Village Board voted 4-2 on Nov. 11 vote to extend an existing contract with Barrientos Design & Consulting, to look at how a new Village Hall might fit on the two sites, and whether there would be room to add a police station in the future, or to expand for other village needs.
One of the two sites being looked at by Barrientos is a vacant home lot adjacent to an existing village parking lot on West Nelson Street, across from the Deerfield Public Library. The other is the site of an aged agriculture building on the western side of the park, along Grand Avenue.
The Village Board voted to pay Barrientos $16,000 to assess the two sites. Barrientos is expected to return in about six weeks with its report.
Subcommittee members stressed on Nov. 18 that the process of deciding whether to build a new Village Hall, which has been estimated to cost $1.4 million, or to retrofit an existing building, is just starting.
There will be upcoming opportunities for public input, McMullen said. Subcommittee members said it has not yet been decided whether the project would be paid for through borrowing simply approved by the Village Board, or whether community members would have an opportunity to formally weigh in via a referendum.
McMullen said the two sites adjacent to Fireman’s Park are being considered simply because they are already owned by the village.
“We’re still at the very beginning,” of the process, McMullen said. “We’re not moving forward with building a new Village Hall, we’re just trying to figure out what’s appropriate for the Village Hall moving forward, whether that’s an existing building or a new property, and letting the board and the public look at it.”
Community members who spoke at the Nov. 18 meeting expressed concern about losing green space that’s adjacent to Fireman’s Park, and asked the village to ensure that the public is adequately given notice of upcoming meetings and opportunities to offer input.
Village resident Lisa Sigurslid said families who move to the community consider amenities like parks.
“I don’t like getting rid of green space; you can’t get it back,” Sigurslid said.
Village resident Andy Grosvold further questioned why the village would consider putting the Village Hall on existing greenspace adjacent to a park, in the process leaving yet another existing Main Street building vacant. “I’m just kind of wondering what that says to the rest of downtown, and to the community,” Grosvold said. “What happens to this building?”
McMullen responded that one of his concerns with a recent proposal, that the Village Hall move to a former bank building at 51 N. Main St., is that such a move would take that site off the tax rolls. The current Village Hall, if vacated, could be sold and returned to the tax rolls, he added.
Subcommittee members reiterated thoughts shared at recent Village Board meetings, that limitations of the existing Village Hall include its small square footage, its lack of secured offices for village staff, and lack of storage space.
Subcommittee member Scott Tebon, who also chairs the village’s Plan Commission, said suggested sites must have adequate on-site private or nearby public parking, amounting in all to at least 15 stalls but ideally up to 35 or 40. Tebon also said other factors the committee will consider when reviewing ideas in late January or February include:
- Size of site
- Size of building
- Proximity to downtown
- Walkability to other areas
- Vehicular access
- Existing zoning
- Ability to expand on that site for future growth
- Sustainable features
- The age and condition of mechanicals in an existing building.
Ideas may be mailed to Village Administrator Liz McCredie’s attention, 4 N. Main St., or emailed to McCredie at: mccredie@deerfieldwi.com.
