EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN

454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge

www.eastkoshkonong.org

(608) 423-3017

Brenda Lovick, Pastor

Communion every Sunday

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship

10:15 a.m. Fellowship 

5 p.m. Common  Ground

TUESDAY

9:30 a.m. Prayers for our people

10 a.m. Staff meeting

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Pastor’s office hours

WEDNESDAY

1:30 p.m. Pastor’s meeting

WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST

414 W. Water St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3777

willerupumc.org

ChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.org

Marvin Singh, Pastor

THURSDAY

9 a.m. Mom’s Study

6 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

FRIDAY

10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry

SATURDAY

8 a.m. Men’s Study

8-9:30 a.m. Basketball at Ripley Park

SUNDAY

9:15 a.m. Prayer

10 a.m Worship

MONDAY

4 p.m. Sing-a-long at Our House

7 p.m Prayer group

7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry

WEDNESDAY

3:30-5:30 p.m. Awana training

THURSDAY

9 a.m. Mom’s Study

6 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC

(608) 423-3015

701 W. Water St. Cambridge

www.stpiusxcp.org

info@stpiusxcp.org

Rev. Alex Carmel

Eucharist Adoration the first Thursday each month after Mass

TUESDAY-FRIDAY

8 a.m. Mass

SATURDAY

4-4:30 p.m. Reconciliation

5 p.m. Mass

SUNDAY

8:30 a.m. Sunday Mass

OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY

ADVENTIST

W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)

Titus Naftanaila, Pastor

(608) 221-3386

Church: (920) 568-0964

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. Bible Study

11 a.m. Worship service

DEERFIELD LUTHERAN

206 S. Main St. Deerfield

(608) 764-5566

deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran

Paula Harris, Interim Pastor

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion

12 p.m. Knitting/Crochet group

THURSDAY

8 a.m. Men's breakfast at Lake Ripley Family Restaurant

GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA

501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge

Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”

Communion every Sunday

gracelutherancambridge.org

Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor

(608) 423-3135

THURSDAY

Newsletter articles due

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship & Baptism

10 a.m. Fellowship

MONDAY

9 a.m. Quilters

6 p.m. Bell Choir practice begins

7 p.m. Psalms Sunday

WEDNESDAY

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vacation Bible School

5:30 p.m. Worship

ROCKDALE LUTHERAN

107 Water St., Rockdale

(608) 423-3949

rockdalelutheranchurch.org

Richard Dowling, Pastor

THURSDAY

4-6 p.m. Summer Supper

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Communion service

OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN

313 E. Main St., Cambridge

(608) 423-3001

Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler

www.OCPChurch.com

office@ocpChurch.com

Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month

Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Worship 

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH &

UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

2095 Highway W, Stoughton

Paul Oatsvall, Pastor

(608) 873-7077 or

(608) 423-4610

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Morning service

6 p.m. Evening worship

WEDNESDAY

7 p.m. Adult Bible Study

ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN

3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield

www.stpll.org

stplloffice@gmail.com

(608) 764-5885

Holly Slater, Pastor

THURSDAY

2:30 p.m. Women's Bible Study at Deerfield Coffeehouse

SATURDAY

12-8 p.m. Community Fun Festival

5 p.m. Worship with Communion

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship with Communion

MONDAY

5:30 p.m. Education Committee

6 p.m. Mission Endowment 

TUESDAY

9:30 a.m. to Noon Confirmation meeting

THURSDAY

2:30 p.m. Women's Bible Study at Deerfield Coffeehouse

6 p.m. Women's Night Out

ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

415 E. North St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3550

Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor

stjames415@frontier.com

THURSDAY

6:30 p.m. Worship Service

SUNDAY

10:15 a.m. Worship Service

11:15 a.m. August Birthday/Anniversary reception

MONDAY

4:30 p.m. Volunteers work at Twice is Nice in Jefferson 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.