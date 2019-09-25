This is part of a series of stories on inductees into the Cambridge School District’s 2019 Blue Jay Hall of Honor and Athletic Hall of Fame. Inductees will be recognized at the annual Blue Jay Hall of Honor banquet at Lake Ripley Country Club on Sept. 29.
Cambridge High School alum Kurt Klemp said his time on the football field and wrestling mat taught him to put in the work.
“(Our coaches) helped get us going straight with work ethic,” Klemp said. “Work hard in practice because it’ll pay off in the football game.”
The 1975 CHS graduate played four years of football, three on the varsity team, and earned conference recognition as an offensive and defensive lineman. He also wrestled for four years.
Klemp will be inducted into the Cambridge Athletic Hall of Fame on Sept. 29 at the annual Hall of Honor banquet.
“I was surprised that my name had been brought up,” Klemp said. “It’s nice they still remember you.”
The recognition has been a chance for Klemp to think back on fond memories, like beating the best team in the state during his senior football season, when the Cambridge football team went undefeated.
“It hyped you up pretty good. You start making tackles and your blood just starts, it gets you going,” Klemp said.
Another impact of athletics-connecting him with stellar coaches.
“They were mentors for us. We looked up to them and respected them,” Klemp said. “They made us better people, I think.”
After being shaped by his coaches, Klemp went on to become one. Klemp spent 14 years, from 1989-2003, coaching wrestling at Cambridge High School. He also founded the local youth wrestling program, and coached middle school students. It all began from occasional volunteering.
“I love working with the kids. I just went up there to help kids out,” Klemp said. “Pretty soon I was going every night.”
His favorite part of coaching, he said, is watching kids succeed after putting in the hard work.
“All of a sudden they’d hit a move they’ve been practicing and practicing,” Klemp said. “It makes you proud...things start clicking and they think ‘I can do this.’”
“That’s one of the good memories that I’ve had,” he continued. “Seeing one of the boys finally win his first match. (He) always came to practice, never complained, happy-go-lucky guy. Everybody went crazy for him...he had the biggest smile on his face. That made the night right there.”
During his time coaching, Klemp saw about a dozen students head to the wrestling state tournament, held in the packed UW-Madison fieldhouse.
“That was quite an experience. It gets your heart pumping when you get down there,” Klemp said.
The Cambridge resident said he still keeps in touch with his athletes, watches matches whenever he can, and revisits the youth program.
“It’s still in my blood,” Klemp said. “Hopefully it made a difference.”
The Blue Jay Hall of Honor Recognition Banquet is Sept. 29. Festivities begin at 1 p.m. with an open house at 403 Blue Jay Way, followed by a social hour from 2-3 p.m. at Lake Ripley Country Club, W9575 U.S. Highway 12, dinner and ceremony at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.