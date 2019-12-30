Cambridge’s annual Health & Wellness Expo is coming up Sunday, January 13. Hosted by the Cambridge Wellness Collaborative at Cambridge Elementary School, it will offer family-friendly activities from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Fitness demos, snow shoeing, a cooking demo, and free swim at the Cambridge pool are just a few of the activities going on that day. For more information visit the Cambridge Health & Wellness Expo Facebook page.
Cambridge
