VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

Plan Commission

Monday, Jan. 13, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Village Board

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Water and Sewer Committee

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Village Board

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

Village Board

Monday, Jan. 13, 7 p.m., Village Hall

Village Board

Monday, Jan. 27, 7 p.m., Village Hall

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA

Town Board

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

Town Board

Monday, Jan. 13, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF OAKLAND

Town Board

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m., Town Hall

Lake District Meeting

Saturday, Jan. 18, 9 a.m., Town Hall

CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DIST. Board of Education

Monday, Jan. 13, 6 p.m., Cambridge High School IMCSchool

DEERFIELD SCHOOL

DISTRICT

Board of Education

Monday, Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m., Deerfield High School

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.