Thursday, Nov. 7
1.Cheese Quesadilla, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, Corn, Strawberry Cup
2.Pizza Line
3.Bacon Cheeseburger
Friday, Nov. 8
1.Fish Dinner, Red Potatoes, Broccoli, Peaches
2.Pizza Line
3.Chicken Strips (regular or spicy)
Monday, Nov. 11
1.Meatball Sub, French Fries, Pears
2.Pizza Line
3.Chick-Filet-A Sandwich
Tuesday, Nov. 12
1.Sloppy Joe, Baked Beans, Tater Tots, Sidekick Smoothie
2.Pizza Line
3.Mini Corn Dogs
Wednesday, Nov. 13
1.Chicken Patty Sandwich, Seasoned Fries, Mango Applesauce
2.Pizza Line
3.Italian Sub
Thursday, Nov. 14
1.BYO Yogurt Parfait, Fresh Fruit, Granola, Baby Carrots
2.Pizza Line
3.Popcorn Chicken
