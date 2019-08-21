EAST TROY — For the first time in four years the Cambridge High School girls golf team finished on top.
The Blue Jays shot a 191 to win the first Rock Valley Conference mini meet, held at Alpine Valley Resort on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Leading the way were Aubrie Pero and Mary Hommen with identical rounds of 43. Hailee Sundquist followed with a 51, while Alyssa Pero rounded out Cambridge’s scoring with a 52.
Kat Toepfer’s round of 64 did not figure into the team scoring.
MUKWONAGO
INVITE
Cambridge played in the Mukwonago Invitational on Monday, Aug. 19 at Morning Star Golf Course.
The Blue Jays finished 10th out of 16 teams, most of them Division 1 squads.
Aubrie Pero shot a 90 to finish 12th out of approximately 80 golfers, while Hommen carded a 94, placing 16th.
Toeper (111) and Haley Ellickson (124) rounded out Cambridges day.
PRAIRIE WOODS SCRAMBLE
Cambridge opened the 2019 season on Friday, Aug. 16 competing in the Prairie Woods Scramble.
Lake Mills teamed up with Lakeside Lutheran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.