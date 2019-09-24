Two Cambridge businesses are among 25 Wisconsin companies named finalists for 2019 Marketplace Governor’s Awards. The awards announced Sept. 24 honor Wisconsin businesses owned by minorities, women and service-disabled veterans.
The Cambridge businesses are Amigo Construction LLC, a finalist in the Outstanding Large Business Award category with 25 or more employees, and PeroDigm Design Studio LLC, a finalist in the Outstanding Small Business Award category with 25 or fewer employees.
Marketplace 2019, takes place Oct. 23-24 at the Potawatomi Hotel and Conference Center in Milwaukee. It is the premier business capacity-building conference of the year for minority-, woman- and veteran-owned businesses pursuing contracts with state, federal and local agencies as well as corporations.
More than 150 nominations were received this year recognizing the achievements of Wisconsin businesses of all sizes and industries.
Businesses are being honored in two main categories: Outstanding Business Award, which recognizes established businesses that have demonstrated the capacity to grow and have plans for continued expansion; and the Rising Star Award, which honors businesses established after 2015 that have demonstrated strong growth potential. Awards are given to certified minority-owned businesses, woman-owned businesses and service-disabled veteran businesses.
Other finalists in the Outstanding Large Business Award category for MBE, WBE or SDVB businesses are: Coakley Brothers and Brothers Interiors, Milwaukee; Greenfire Management, Milwaukee; JCP Construction LLC, Milwaukee; JT Engineering Inc., Hobart; RINKA Inc., Milwaukee; and Security Officer Services Inc., Milwaukee.
Other finalists in the Outstanding Small Business Award category for MBE, WBE or SDVB businesses are: AdBidtise LLC, Milwaukee; DI and Associates Inc., Madison; Nagel Architects LLC, Elm Grove; Prism Technical Management & Marketing Services LLC, Milwaukee; Red Shoes Inc., Appleton; Terra Venture Advisors LLC, Elm Grove; Thompson & Associates Wetland Services LLC – South Milwaukee; and Your Personal Gardener LLC, Mukwonago.
The finalists for the Rising Star Award category are: Dear Management – Pleasant Prairie; DK-39 Management and Consulting LLC – Middleton; Genesis Health Consulting LLC – Milwaukee; Helianthus LLC — Milwaukee; Forte Investigations LLC dba Justice Support – Fond du Lac; LEDSENS LLC dba Safelumin – Oconomowoc; MAID in Lake Geneva Inc. – Lake Geneva; Reach Out Agency LLC – Milwaukee; and Saving Ourselves LLC – Milwaukee.
