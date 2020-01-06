One organization at a time, Cambridge is becoming a community that embraces people living with or caring for someone with dementia.
Two years after the Cambridge Wellness Collaborative began talking with the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dane County about locally offering a dementia-friendly training course, five local groups and businesses have gone through it.
The free, one-hour training, usually led by the staff of the Cambridge Community Activities Program (CAP) has now been completed by all CAP staff as well as all Cambridge School District staff, Hometown Bank staff, Cambridge-Area EMS staff and the staff of the Cambridge Community Library.
And more trainings are coming.
The next one, on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 3:15 p.m., is geared toward businesses and organizations but is open to anyone, stressed CAP executive director Lesli Rumpf, who is one of the trainers. Cambridge School District Superintendent Bernie Nikolay is also a local trainer, as is Cambridge EMT and CAP C.A.R.E. lead teacher Amanda Hollis.
The Jan. 19 training will be held at the Cambridge Market Café, 217 W. Main St. Pre-registration is not required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.