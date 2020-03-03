A Cambridge Area Fire and EMS building committee took its first look on Feb. 27 at detailed site and floor plans for an expanded fire and EMS station.
The committee met for several hours with construction manager Devin Flanigan and architect Rob Lindstrom, both of Keller, Inc., a design-build firm from Kaukauna.
After reviewing a proposed site plan and a proposed floor plan that would almost triple the square footage of the 35-year-old station on West Main Street in Cambridge, the committee directed Keller, Inc., to move ahead by bringing more information to a follow-up meeting, including exterior elevations.
The committee will meet at again on Monday, March 16, at 5 p.m. and on Thursday, April 9 at 5 p.m. Both meetings will be at the Cambridge Fire and EMS Station, 217 W. Main St.
The full Cambridge Area Fire and EMS Commission will also meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Fire and EMS station. Funding the station expansion, the cost of which would be split between Cambridge, Rockdale and the Towns of Oakland, Lake Mills and Christiana via a longstanding intergovernmental agreement, is expected to be discussed in-depth on March 19. How funding might be approved via five separate referendums, simultaneously held in April 2021, is expected to be part of that discussion.
Lindstrom and Flanigan presented a plan that would expand the current 9,800-square foot station to 25,700 square feet.
It would convert the existing station, built in 1985, into living quarters for EMTs and firefighters with eight bedrooms that would each have a private bathroom and a shower. Also retrofitted into the existing building footprint would be a day room for firefighters and EMTs; a small kitchen with eating space for eight; a workout room; a large training room that could hold up to 70 people with an adjacent full kitchen; new storage areas; a series of offices; and a conference room that could accommodate up to 12 people.
Some spaces, including some offices and the dayroom for EMTs and firefighters, would have abundant daylight, Lindstrom noted, as overhead truck bay doors are replaced with large windows.
The 15,900-square-foot addition would have new dedicated rooms for fire and EMS gear; a control room looking out onto West Main Street; 14 drive-through truck bays, accessible by overhead doors; mechanical rooms; and a mezzanine level. Among the features in the truck bays would be a modern system for venting exhaust fumes, and a modern air exchange system including in rooms where turnout gear is stored.
The expansion would spread the station onto a property immediately to the north, that now holds a Pizza Pit restaurant and a small house. The Fire and EMS Commission bought the property last year. The restaurant and the house would be demolished.
Lindstrom said he was able to retain in the plans an existing garage behind the current station, for storage.
After some discussion on March 26, he said he could keep in the design a training tower on the existing station, that has been a local landmark and brings in about $750 a month in cellular communication rental fees. The tower had been suggested to come down in the expansion.
“It’s part of the siteline, what people see when they come into Cambridge,” First Assistant Fire Chief Tim Scott said. “It was all over the internet when we used to have Matt Kenseth’s number up on it.”
Lindstrom’s design also retains two driveway access points onto the expanded site from West Main Street, also U.S. Highway 12-18.
What is now the sole vehicle entrance and exit for the station could be restricted to car access only, Lindstrom suggested. The other driveway, now on the Pizza Pit site, could be reserved for exiting and entering emergency vehicles, he said.
Lindstrom said the turning radius for large fire trucks on the Pizza Pit portion of the expanded site, as they exit onto Main Street and re-enter the station, would be tight but doable with the existing driveway there.
However, in response to committee member questions, Lindstrom and Flanigan it said might be possible to ask the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to change the driveway configuration, perhaps widening the Pizza Pit driveway access for emergency vehicle use only.
Lindstrom and Flanigan said they would expect construction to progress in phases, with the fire and EMS departments continuing to operate throughout. Construction could take up to 15 months, they said.
Lindstrom said he was pleased with how the many pieces fell together in the first round of plans.
“I was surprised that it laid out as well as it did,” Lindstrom said.
In response to committee questions about the ultimate cost of construction, Lindstrom and Flanigan said it’s too early to definitively speak to that. For now, they suggested the committee continue to use a tentative number, that the committee has put at about $5 million, but that could change.
“I don’t even want to ballpark it yet. The plans were just rolled out a couple of days ago,” Flanigan said. “If I told you a number, I’d be guessing.”
More concrete numbers will materialize soon, however, Flanigan said.
Individual presentations are expected to be made this spring at area municipal board meetings, as construction costs become more clear.
By May, Flanigan said he expects to be able to present a tentative cost to individual taxpayers, with a proposed dollar figure per $100,000 of assessed property value.
One thing that will determine the ultimate cost is the material chosen for the exterior. That could could range from cheaper, industrial-looking metal to a potentially more expensive stone look.
Lindstrom encouraged committee member to visit in person and/or to look on the internet at other fire and EMS stations around the state, to get an idea of what would be a good aesthetic fit for Cambridge.
Some committee members said they wouldn’t be in favor of an industrial-looking metal building so close to Cambridge’s historic downtown, where many of the facades are historic stone.
“It’s Cambridge’s downtown. I don’t see how we could build an auto shop-looking building,” Scott said, adding that he generally likes the plans presented.
“I pretty much like everything I saw. I think you did really well,” Scott said.
