The Cambridge School District has announced the 2019 inductees into its Blue Jay Hall of Honor and Athletic Hall of Fame.
Honorees are Col. Scott Fosdal , Distinguished Alumni of the Year and Atty. Mary Behling, Community Member of the Year. Joining the Athletic Hall of Fame are Kurt Klemp, Jennifer Ditzman and the 2004 CHS football team.
The eleventh-annual Hall of Honor Banquet is Sept. 29 at the Lake Ripley Country Club.
Tickets are now on sale for the
banquet and are available until Sept. 20.
The banquet includes a 2 p.m. social hour, 3 p.m. dinner and awards ceremony. An open house will also be held at Cambridge High School at 1 p.m., with tours of the Hall of Honor.
The cost is $35 for adults and $15 for students grades 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the school district office at the high school or at American Family Insurance, 156 W. Main St., Cambridge. More information: (608) 423-4345.
