CAMBRIDGE
Fri., Feb. 21: Child development day
Cambridge area parents and their children (ages 2 years, 9 months through 5 years) are invited to attend Child Development Day on Friday, Feb. 21 from 9 a.m to -1:30 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St. Children who attend this free event will have the opportunity to interact with other children and school staff in a play-based environment while parents learn about community services available to families and young children. All children who are age 2 years, 9 months through 5 years are encouraged attend. Gift bags and refreshments will be available to those who participate. Please call Lauri at Cambridge Elementary School at (608) 423-9727 to register for a time slot.
Fri., Feb. 21: 4K registration
Parents of children who will be age 4 on or before Sept.1, 2020 may register their children for 4-Year-Old Kindergarten on February 21, 2020 at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please bring in a copy of your child’s birth certificate to be verified. Registration materials will be mailed to parents upon request by calling Cambridge Elementary School at (608) 423-9727
DEERFIELD
Fri., Jan. 17: Alumni pep band
Deerfield High School is having its annual Alumni Pep Band Night on Jan. 17. Alumni of the DHS band program will perform at the girls basketball game at 7:15 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd.
Wed., Feb. 12: Developmental screenings
The Deerfield School District is having developmental screenings for children on Feb. 12 from 8-11:45 a.m. and 3:15-6 p.m. at 340 W. Quarry St. Children between ages two and a half years and five years old will be screened by district staff on development like speech and language, vision, and social and motor skills. Contact the school to set up an appointment at (608) 764-5442.
Tues., March 3: 4K registration
Deerfield Elementary School is holding registration for four-year-old kindergarten on March 3 at 5:30 p.m. or 6:15 p.m. at 340 W. Quarry St. Registration gives parents and students an opportunity to meet teachers and learn about the program. People should sign up for registration by calling (608) 764-5442 by Feb. 28. Children must turn four or five by Sept. 1, 2020 to be eligible.
Thurs., March 5: 5K registration
Deerfield Elementary School is holding registration for five-year-old kindergarten on March 5 at 5:30 p.m. or 6:15 p.m. at 340 W. Quarry St. Registration gives parents and students an opportunity to meet teachers and learn about the program. People should sign up for registration by calling (608) 764-5442 by Feb. 28. Children must turn four or five by Sept. 1, 2020 to be eligible.
