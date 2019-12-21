The Lakeside Lutheran Warriors collected four forfeits and two pins as they earned a 42-30 victory against Cambridge in a prep boys wrestling dual on Tuesday.
Lakeside 195-pounder Austin Haley and 145-pounder Jacob Horta each won matches that went the full six minutes. Haley earned a 4-3 victory by decision against Nolan Adsit and Horta won a 12-5 decision against Anthony Krenn.
Every other match was either a forfeit or a first-period pin.
Cambridge 285-pounder Ryan Lund had the fastest pin of the day. The junior pinned Manuel Iglesias in 24 seconds. Aevri and Aiden Ciha weren’t far behind pinned their opponents in 1:49 and 1:36 respectively.
Cambridge 120-pounder Caleb Kendall also pinned his Lakeside opponent in the first period.
Riley Schmidt and Dominic Schleef each pinned their opponents in the first minute to give Lakeside six points.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 42 CAMBRIDGE 30
106, 152, 160, 220 — Lakeside Lutheran received a forfeit
113 — Cambridge received a forfeit
182 — Double forfeit
120 — Kendall, C, pinned McIlvain, 1:21; 126 — Schmidt, LL, pinned Clark, 1:15; 132 — Schleef, LL, pinned Cummings, 1:05; 138 — Ae. Ciha, C, pinned Grow, 1:49; 145 — Horton, LL, dec. Krenn, 12-5; 170 — Ai. Ciha, C, pinned Lozano, 1:36; 195 — Haley, LL, dec. Adsit, 4-3; 285 — Lund, C, pinned Iglesias, :24.
Badger State Invitational
Aiden Ciha won his second match and his fifth match after receiving a bye in the first round at the Badger State Invitational hosted by Stoughton at Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Ciha took seventh place to lead Cambridge to a 22nd-place finish with 18 points and four wrestlers entered. Fennimore won the event with 14 wrestlers and 243.5 points.
Ciha won the seventh-place match with a second-period pin over De Pere 170-pounder Daniel Fernandez.
On the girls side of the tournament, Aevri Ciha took third place and Kenidee Clark came in fifth place to lead the Blue Jays to a 12th-place showing out of 30 teams.
Clark pinned her opponent in 2:03 to win the fifth-place match. Ciha won with a pair of first-period pins bookending a third-period pin that kept her out of a championship match.
If Ciha had been able to win her semifinal match, it would have been the second title match in as many weeks for the Cambridge 132-pounder.
Cambridge convenes its season at the Cedar Grove-Belgium Invitational on Jan. 4.
BADGER STATE INVITATIONAL
(At Alliant Energy Center)
Team scores — 1, Fennimore, 243.5; 2, Stoughton, 221; 3, De Pere, 216; 4, Neenah, 176; 5, Waunakee, 167.5; 6, Baldwin-Woodville, 155.5; 7, Mineral Point, 124.5; 8, Brookfield East, 96; 9, Iowa-Grant, 95; 10, Fort Atkinson, 93; 11, Badger, 92.5; 12, Darlington, 91; 13, Viroqua, 85.5; 14, Two Rivers, 76.5; 15, Milwaukee Marshall, 53; 16, Lake Mills, 52; 17, Kettle Moraine, 50; 18, Wisconsin Dells, 46; 19, Johnson Creek, 38; 20, River Valley, 38; 21, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 26; 22, Cambridge, 18.
106 pounds — 1, Corrigan, DP. 113 — 1, Wolbert, KM. 120 — 1, Heinz, Waun; 6, Brandel, LM; 7, Brandenburg, FA. 126 — 1, Rivera, Sto. 132 — 1, Striesky, Badg; 5, Worden, FA. 138 — 1, Lopez, DP. 145 — 1, Bianchi, TR; 8, Trevino, FA. 152 — 1, Statz, Waun; 4, Wollet, JC. 160 — 1, Mechler, Sto; 6, Quest, LM. 170 — 1, Springer, MP; 5, Cassady, LM; 7, Ciha, Cam. 182 — 1, Guthrie, BW; 3, Witkins, FA. 195 — 1, Kools, Nee; 5, Horvatin, FA. 220 — 1, Empey, Sto; 5, Gutoski, FA; 6, David, JC. 285 — 1, Bredeson, Dar.
