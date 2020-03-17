It was persistence that led Jordan Marty to commit to Minnesota State Moorhead.
The coaching staff stuck with Marty and continued to pursue him throughout his senior season and their commitment to him led to him signing a National Letter of Intent in February to play NCAA Division II football in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference next fall.
“I felt like I fit with the family tradition right away when I was up there,” the Cambridge senior said. “On my visit, I stayed with the redshirt freshmen and it was cool to see how quickly we got to know each other and built a bond.”
During his recruiting process, Marty said he entertained almost a dozen schools before narrowing it down to three: UW-Whitewater, MSU-Moorhead and University of Sioux Falls. Ultimately, the effort from the Moorhead coaching staff to pull him away from the neighboring Warhawks worked.
To get to this point, Marty established himself as an athletic, versatile football player on the defensive side of the ball.
“He has a unique combination of size and athleticism,” Marty said. “We were able to use him as a tight end to block but also to run seam routes down the field and we also handed him the ball on reverse plays.
“He was also good enough to play almost every defensive position — defensive end, free safety, outside linebacker and defensive tackle,” Cambridge coach Mike Klingbeil said. “We used him to rush the passer, play a second safety in our dime package, and had him play DT where he had two interceptions for touchdowns.”
Marty’s most memorable plays his senior year might have been interceptions that he turned into touchdowns. But it’s catching passes as a tight end that the Dragons plan for him to contribute.
Marty said his freshman year when he earned first-team all-conference honors he started thinking football — a passion as long as he could remember — could be extend beyond high school graduation.
“Early on he had to develop his fundamental skills,” Klingbeil said. “He was undersized as a freshman and sophomore so he had to work on using his athleticism to beat older opponents. He also got the varsity experience early so it helped him learn how to study the game and watch film.”
All that and the fact that he was a varsity contributor for the basketball team and the baseball team — he earned all-conference honors for the Blue Jays in baseball — helped cultivate an athlete worthy of playing for the Dragons.
“It kept me in shape all year round even though I couldn’t lift as much while playing those sports,” Marty said. “Three sports has definitely helped me a lot because you never lose the competitive fire. You’re always competing and pushing yourself. I think playing those sports really helped me.”
