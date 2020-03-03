Thursday, March 5
1.Soft Taco, Fiesta Beans, Corn, Warm Cinnamon Apples
2.Pizza Line
3.Cuban Pork Sandwich
Friday, March 6
1.Philly Steak, Cheese Sauce, Peas and Carrots, Raisins
2.Pizza Line
3.Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Monday, March 9
1.Sweet & Sour Chicken, White Rice, Broccoli, Pineapple
2.Pizza Line
3.Pesto Cavatappi
Tuesday, March 10
1.Mac & Cheese, Green Beans, Pears
2.Pizza Line
3.Chick-Filet-A Sandwich
Wednesday, March 11
1.Hot Dog, French Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Apple Slices
2.Pizza Line
3.Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Thursday, March 12
1.Cheese Lasagna, Corn, Garlic Bread, Strawberry Cup
2.Pizza Line
3.Bacon Cheeseburger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.