Next week, Jan. 16, we’ll present the 2020 Editorial Agenda for the Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent.
An Editorial Agenda lends focus to our Opinion Page writing. It doesn’t mean we won’t occasionally veer in unexpected directions in our staff-written, unsigned editorials and bylined columns. But we’ll try as often as we can to focus on some targeted themes.
First, this week, a review of 2019.
Last year’s Editorial Agenda, published on Jan. 8, 2019, promised to give special focus on the Opinion Page to the following issues: school and municipal fiscal accountability, inclusivity of all voices including those of long-term residents and those new to the area; business development that fits our small communities; progress on transportation initiatives; and making our rural voice heard beyond the Dane-Jefferson County line.
Throughout the year, we tried to keep that focus in mind as we prepared Opinion Page editorials and columns.
Topping our 2019 Editorial Agenda on Jan. 8, 2019 was the hope that the Deerfield Village Board would prudently spend a signficant influx of tax incremental finance dollars. In the 12 months since, we’ve been pleased to see that process progress in a thoughtful way.
We further expressed hoped early in 2019 that the Village of Cambridge would find a long-term solution to funding emergency services. While a definitive solution remains elusive, a conversation has been ongoing, which is encouraging.
We expressed hope early in 2019 that the Village of Cambridge would continue to fund an economic development director. The Village Board, in 2019, instead revived its all-volunteer economic development committee. Members of the new committee seem committed to their charge and passionate about the Cambridge-area economy, leaving us hopeful that this model will prove a good fit.
We said early in 2019 that we would keep an eye here on both the Oak Park Quarry and Todd Schultz’s potential development on U.S. Hwy. 12-18 in Cambridge, and looked hard at both on this page in 2019. We said we would push for straight answers on the reconstruction of State Highway 73 in Deerfield and would continue to encourage efforts to connect Cambridge to the Glacial Drumlin State Trail. All of these issues found their way onto our Opinion page in 2019.
Other topics we wrote about on this page in 2019 included the dispute over the reconstruction of Blue Jay Way in front of Cambridge High School, the advancement of local solar power options, state efforts to give tax credits and other incentives to volunteer emergency responders, our local business economy, the economic and psychological wellness of our local farmers and — admittedly making some people angry — we floated the idea of a Cambridge municipal referendum to exceed the state levy cap.
We expressed the importance of supporting hospitals located in other rural communities, looked in-depth at the idea of constructing a performing arts center at Cambridge High School and questioned whether roads in our area would suffer in the wake of a shift in how state transportation dollars are allocated.
No matter whether you agreed or disagreed with our opinions in 2019, we hope that they made you pause and think, and that they made you smile more often than frown.
We look forward, next week, to sharing our 2020 Editorial Agenda.
