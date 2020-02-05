Thurs., Feb. 6
Soft Taco or Ham Sandwich, Fiesta Beans, Apple Slices
Fri., Feb. 7
French Bread Pizza w/ Pizza Sauce or PBJ, Corn, Applesauce
Mon., Feb. 10
Scrambled Eggs or Turkey Sandwich, Jones Sausage Links, Cinnamon Roll, Hashbrowns, Juice
Tues., Feb. 11
Hamburger/Cheeseburger or Ham Sandwich, French Fries, Baked Beans, Peaches
Wed., Feb. 12
Pepperoni Pizza or PBJ, Broccoli, Pineapple
Thurs., Feb. 13
Nachos or Ham Sandwich, Refined Beans, Warm Cinn. Apple Slices
