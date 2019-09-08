Mark Bouma, of Cambridge, served in Vietnam. 

Mark Bouma, a 1960 Cambridge High School graduate, remembers where he was when he heard John F. Kennedy had been shot.
He was in Vietnam.
It was early in the war.
Bouma had enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1961 and had arrived in Vietnam early in 1963, a few months before Kennedy died.
“My dad told me I should either go in the Navy or in the Air Force and I chose the Air Force,” he said. “I didn’t really want to be out on the ocean all the time.”
After basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, he went to Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois, to Sewart Air Force Base in Tennessee and then to France.
“I started out as an equipment repairman, working on the flight line, servicing the airplanes,” he recalls.
He was in France for about five months.
“I went to Paris,” he recalls, with some buddies. “We went to all the museums, stayed in a really nice hotel.”
When he returned from France, “I put in for a transfer,” he recalls. “They sent me to Vietnam.”
He arrived in Vietnam on a commercial flight early in 1963, landing in Saigon.
His first hours were confusing, he recalls, with limited direction from commanders.
“I was in the barracks, and I just stayed there for a while,” he recalls. “Finally, I went to town and did some things, then I went and asked them where I was supposed to be because I needed to be paid. And they said ‘you’re going to Da Nang.’ So that’s where I went.”
In Da Nang he lived in a tent city; no barracks had yet been built.
He worked on the flight line, driving a truck for planes to follow as they taxied in.
It was a slow time.
“We were getting maybe a dozen planes a week; I wasn’t doing much. There were no guns going off when I was there,” he said.
“While I was there everything was fine. I had seven months or so of just doing nothing, just showing up for work on time,” he said.
“We had a really nice major who was in charge of where I was for a while. We took a truck and went into one of the villages and he bought a whole bunch of trinkets and I bought some stuff too.”
The village was eight or nine miles off the base, and no one there spoke English, Bouma recalls.
He recalls that Vietnam was a “beautiful country…kind of flat, with rice paddies.”
“There was a marine base about a half-mile from ours, and I was going over there because I needed a pair of boots,” he recalls. He passed a rice paddy where local people were working.
Suddely, “a snake came across the road about 10 yards ahead of me. It had a really big head on it.”
Bouma said he looked it up later and was pretty sure it was a venomous variety.
“There were a bunch of people working in this rice paddy where it went into and I didn’t say anything because there was nothing they could have done anyway.”
A marine he knew, who had been out that same day, also later said he’d seen a similar snake.
He and fellow soldiers were allowed to go to town, as long as they stayed within five miles of their base. They were allowed to go swimming, although “the first time I went swimming there were so many jellyfish, I never went swimming again,” he recalls.
“It was kind of a different time,” than the experience of soldiers who arrived later in the war, he says.
“It was like going on vacation, we had a house boy and he took care of stuff.”
Bouma qualified to shoot both an AR-15 and an M1 Carbine while he was in Vietnam.
He was shaving when he heard that Kennedy had been shot in November 1963. The premiere of Vietnam had been assassinated not long before that, which Bouma recalls was a “disaster” for the people there.
By the time Kennedy died, Bouma’s tour was almost over and he was getting ready to return to the United States.
“I got my orders (home) before he was shot,” Bouma said.
In all, he spent seven months in Vietnam.
He arrived home either late in 1963 or early in 1964.
He remembers landing back at Truax Field in Madison on a winter day when it was “really cold. There was a big (temperature) difference between here and there.”
He said he still feels sad for the soldiers sent to Vietnam after that.
“Kennedy would have brought us home, we never would have had that war in my opinion,” he said. “It was a big mistake. I still feel bad for the people who had to go over there and die, because it was for nothing.”
He spent a few more months in in the U.S. Air Force working at Truax, then was discharged from the military.
He went on to be employed as an iron worker, through Local 383 in Madison and Local 8 in Milwaukee.
“I worked for probably 20 different outfits. When you got laid off, you went back to the iron workers hall and they sent you somewhere else.”
He and his wife, Elizabeth, have split their time for many years between homes on Lake Ripley in the Cambridge area and Tennessee.
“We came back and forth, here in the summertime, down there in the wintertime,” he said.
The Boumas are now retired. They have one daughter, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
