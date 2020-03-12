Due to health concerns, the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent has canceled a Dane County Board candidate forum tonight.
It had been set for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Deerfield Coffeehouse, 50 N. Main St., Deerfield and was to feature two candidates for the Dane County Board's District 37 seat.
District 37 includes the Villages of Cambridge, Deerfield and Rockdale, the towns of Albion, Christiana, Deerfield, Dunkirk and Rutland, and part of the City of Edgerton.
The decision was a joint one made by the newspaper's management, the coffeehouse owner and the candidates.
It will not be rescheduled.
Coverage of a similar forum held last week in Cambridge that involved District 37 candidates Kathleeen “Kate” McGinnity and Kris Breunig can be found at http://www.hngnews.com/cambridge_deerfield/article_bed61e8d-5357-5628-8f50-960cc65b43c6.html
District 37 incumbent Bob Salov is not seeking re-election on April 7. Salov has represented District 37 since 1996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.