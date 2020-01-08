In a pottery studio and LEGO shop in Stoughton, Max Helminiak, Lane Shortreed and Eli Reese tinker with a robot they’ve built.
It’s a square core with a screen and buttons, with sensors, wheels and attachments built out of LEGOs.
“We make these robots out of LEGOs, and then we hook them up to a laptop and we program them to do these missions on a board,” Shortreed says.
The three boys pour over a laptop, writing lines of code to maneuver their robot around a city-themed map with obstacles. It trips a crane and pushes square blocks into a stack.
This robot was designed and constructed by seven Deerfield fifth-graders, a mix of elementary school students and homeschooled students who formed a local robotics club this year.
Members of the team, named Celery Stick City, are Rowan Milanowski, Lane Shortreed, Noah Pries, Max Helminiak, Eli Reese, Indie Howard and Adren Schienebeck-Espino.
They’re part of the FIRST LEGO League, a worldwide robotics league that hosts competitions for kids ages 9-16, in 100 different countries. Coordinators of the Wisconsin league can be found in Madison and Waukesha.
“It’s hard, but after you get the hang of it, it gets easier and easier,” Pries said. “It’s fun.”
“Have fun and don’t get frustrated,” Helminiak added.
Team Celery Stick City is bringing home awards. On Nov. 16, the team placed third at the regional competition out of 31 teams. It also won the mechanical design award, and got an honorable mention for its coding in November.
It competed at a FIRST LEGO League sectional competition in Watertown Jan. 5, and qualified for the state competition on Feb. 8 in Waukesha.
Operating a crane with their robot is one of many tasks that team members must undertake.
This year, the theme of the LEGO League tasks is “City-shapers,” trying to inspire students to solve problems in their communities and learn about urban planning.
For the robotics portion of the competition, team members have two and a half minutes to use their robot on tasks that improve the LEGO city. The robot climbs a ramp, unsticks a swing, builds a tree-house, stacks buildings, lifts elevators and raises structures. They score points for every task they accomplish.
“Like there’s a swing and you have to go and knock something down so the girl...can swing,” Shortreed said.
Building a robot is only one part of competition, however.
The team also does an “innovation project,” as the FIRST LEGO League calls it. It’s a group project or invention, meant to solve real-world problems kids see in their communities. This task doesn’t use the team’s robot.
The Deerfield team designed a green wall, a hanging frame of plants “to help walls look better and be more useful with plants and vegetables being grown,” Reese said.
After looking around Deerfield, team members thought some walls in town could be dressed up.
Their target location for a green wall, Reese said, was Deerfield Elementary School.
“They have a garden there and there’s a blank wall that’s facing south, so we thought that would be pretty good,” Reese said.
The team designed the green wall, and interviewed DES Principal Melinda Kamrath and the owners of the Deerfield Greenhouse. Howard and Helminiak explained how it works — it’s a frame of gutters using a pond pump to irrigate.
“It’s a gutter system, there are all plants in pots that are in gutters,” Howard said.
“It would fill up to a certain amount,” Helminiak added. “Then drip down.”
During competitions, Celery Stick City team members present their green wall to LEGO League judges after operating their robot.
“I like the competition part of it,” Reese said. “It’s just intense.”
Team Celery Stick City began meeting in August. Reese said he learned about the league in an extra-curricular robotics class, and Howard watched her older sister do a similar program.
The robotics club is not run through the Deerfield school district, but by parent volunteers.
Kamrath said that the district has a LEGO club afterschool for DES students, but doesn’t delve into robotics.
If the school district wanted to take on a FIRST LEGO League club, Kamrath said, it would have to run through, and be funded by, the Bridges to the Community program.
The team practices twice a week. They perfect their presentations and play team-building games at the Deerfield Coffeehouse one day, and work on their robot at a lab within Green Road Pottery in Stoughton another.
FIRST LEGO League is meant to teach kids core values like discovery, innovation, impact, inclusion, teamwork, the organization’s website said.
Members of the team said they think they’re learning skills like coding, biology, engineering and persistence. But public-speaking, collaboration, creativity and problem-solving, are all skills that can be seen in kids.
“We are going to be gracious professionals,” Reese said, a coin termed by FIRST LEGO League.
It means “you compete, but you still help your competition get better, so everybody gets better that way,” said parent volunteer Gina Reese.
There’s no shortage of fun at practice, though.
During a recent practice at the Deerfield Coffeehouse, six team members giggled over apple chips and pumpkin bread. They joked about naming their robot and winning prize money at a national competition. They wore matching green T-shirts designed by Howard.
“I like being with my friends,” Shortreed said.
