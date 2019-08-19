RIPLEY LANES SEEKS BOWLERS
The Thursday Night Rookies adult men’s bowling league at Lake Ripley Lanes in Cambridge is seeking participants. This league bowls with four bowlers per team. It currently has an opening for a full team, as well as some current teams looking for individuals. League begins on September 5, and bowls every Thursday at 7 p.m. More information: (608) 423-3233.
DEERFIELD
Fri., Aug. 23: Alumni Scrimmage
The Deerfield High School volleyball team will host its annual Alumni Scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. More information: (608) 764-5431.
