CAMBRIDGE
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department has a Cambridge meal site for older adults at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St. Meals are offered year-round on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. A $4 donation is suggested. For reservations, contact the McFarland Senior Outreach Department, (608) 838-7117, at least one business day prior to a meal.
Friday, Dec. 6
Enchilada Casserole
Spanish Rice
Pinto Beans
Mandarin Oranges
Chocolate Cream Pie
MO – Bean/Cheese Burrito
NCS – SF Pudding
Salad Option: Mixed greens topped with tuna salad, tomato, and cucumber. Dressing: None. Meal items to be served with this: Mandarin oranges, chocolate cream pie
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Chicken Strips
BBQ Sauce
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Coleslaw
NAS – steamed peas
Dinner Roll/Butter
Fruit Cup
Strawberry Jell-o
MO – Black Bean Burger
NCS – SF Jell-o
Friday, Dec. 13
Roasted Turkey in Gravy
Rice Pilaf
Creamed Corn
Cranberry Sauce
Fruit cocktail
Peanut Butter Frosted Brownie
MO – Veggie Chicken in Gravy
NCS – SF Pudding
Salad Option: Beef Taco Salad. Shredded lettuce topped with seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes, cheese, salsa, black olives, sour cream and tortilla strips. Dressing: None. Meal items to be served with this: fruit cocktail, Peanut butter frosted brownie
Cambridge Community Activities Program
The Cambridge Community Activities Program offers a senior meal on the second Wednesday of each month at noon. Meals are combined with a social activity or entertainment. Meals and activities are usually held at the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. Occasionally the location changes, however. The cost is $4. Food is prepared by Keystone Grill in Cambridge. To make a reservation call (608) 423-8045 before 11 a.m. on the Monday before the luncheon.
Wednesday, Dec. 11:
Entertainment: Utica School Choir. Location: Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St. Menu: Ham, Duchess Potatoes, Corn
DEERFIELD
Deerfield Community Center
The Deerfield Community Center’s senior citizen recreation program offers lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is BINGO. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.
