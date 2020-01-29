Town of Deerfield Supervisor Jim Maple has joined the Deerfield Community Center board of directors as its ninth member.
The DCC board added a member and elected new officers at its annual meeting on Jan. 27.
Todd Tatlock was re-elected as president for the next year, and Phil Montalto remains the vice president. Russ Peacock was re-elected treasurer, and Dalton Schreiber will continue as secretary.
The board also voted to adopt a first draft of the 2020 budget.
The Deerfield Community Center had a big year, Tatlock said, moving from its former location on West Deerfield Street to Liberty Commons. Tatlock said staff has seen the benefit of that move.
Through grants, donations and about $350,000 in bank borrowing, most of the $1.5 million cost of the location change is now covered. Tatlock said only about $180,000 still needs to be raised.
How the renovation costs of the center’s new building fit into the 2020 budget, Tatlock said, are “somewhat complicated.” However, DCC received its last construction bill for about $32,000, which will be covered with bank borrowing.
Tatlock added that DCC still has projects to be finished on the site, like adding a sign and continuing work on the vestibule.
Tatlock said DCC’s 2020 income is estimated around $377,000. That includes public funding, fundraising, program income, interest and facility rentals.
DCC’s 2020 income is about $100,000 less than 2019, Tatlock said, because of several one-time contributions toward the new building.
DCC’s 2020 total expenses are estimated around $305,000, leaving about $91,000 in net income that includes proceeds from the capital campaign to buy and remodel the building.
“We’re not seeing that we’re running a deficit, we’re current with all the bills,” Tatlock said.
“That operating income it looks high, but...we’re still raising money to pay off the last part of the bill,” Tatlock continued. “That $91,000 is needed to continue to pay off (construction).”
“I think this is a very good budget,” Board member Barb Callahan said. “It’s kind of a guessing game...At least we have a plan in place.”
