Some Cambridge Village Board members are pushing back at the prospect of continued rising fire and EMS costs.
At a Jan. 28 Village Board meeting, some board members said the Cambridge Area Fire and EMS Commission is overreaching with eight staff bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, proposed to be included in an expanded fire and EMS station.
Proponents of including the eight bedrooms and bathrooms say they’ll be needed in the future as the fire department transitions from its current all-volunteer force to full-time staff working shifts of 24 hours or more.
Each bedroom is proposed to accommodate two people, allowing for 16 beds total that would be used by both firefighters and EMTs.
Cambridge has six full-time EMTs hired in 2018 who live, when on duty, in an apartment the EMS Department has rented across the street from the station. There are currently no sleeping quarters in the station, which is located on West Main Street in Cambridge.
Village Board member Ted Kumbier said including the eight bedrooms and bathrooms is responsible planning for the future.
“I think those are going to be needed down the line,” Kumbier said. “Maybe you’re not aware that we’re going to be hiring full-time people to stay there 24 hours a day.”
“But we aren’t. We don’t have that,” Village Board member Hollenbeck responded.
Hollenbeck said she wouldn’t support including beds for full-time firefighters in the expansion without a firm date for that transition, until the commission "can show us that plan,” beyond recent speculation that it could happen as soon as two years from now.
And if hiring full-time firefighters is ultimately proposed, Hollenbeck said she doesn’t see how Cambridge will be able to afford it. The village in recent years has struggled to pass a budget that accommodates rising EMS personnel costs and meets state-imposed municipal levy limits.
“I don’t know how we can afford a paid staff for the fire department. It will bankrupt the Village of Cambridge,” Hollenbeck said. “We don’t have the money for this. We need to push back on (the commission) a little bit.”
The current station was built in 1985. The proposed expansion, which could cost $5 to $7 million, would roughly triple its space, up from about 10,000 to about 30,000 square feet. The current building would be added onto, spreading out onto an adjacent site on which currently sit a Pizza Pit restaurant and a small house.
Five local municipalities – the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale and the towns of Oakland, Lake Mills and Christiana -- have seats on the Fire and EMS Commission.
The commission doesn’t have taxing authority. Each municipality contributes a portion of its annual budget to cover fire and EMS costs, based on its equalized value. The actual annual contributions are individually approved by each town and village board.
The commission has tentatively discussed a plan in which the five municipalities would each hold a funding referendum in April 2021 for their portion of the station expansion cost.
If all five referendums pass in 2021, construction could begin in the spring of 2022.
It’s not yet clear what would happen if one of the five referendums fails.
Cambridge Village President Mark McNally said he did push back, at a Jan. 23 commission meeting with a Kaukauna design-build firm the commission has hired, at the idea of including a fireplace in the expanded station. He said it’s his understanding that the fireplace, which a community member had offered to donate, is being removed from the plans.
“I said even if the fireplace is donated, you’re still using gas. Is a fireplace necessary in a fire department?” McNally questioned.
Village Board member Kris Breunig questioned, however, how a donated fireplace could be removed from consideration, but the much more expensive eight bedrooms and bathrooms remain.
“Where’s the logic behind that?” Breunig said.
McNally also concurred with Hollenbeck that Cambridge can’t afford full-time firefighters.
“I told (the commission) that there is only so far you can go with this,” McNally said. “You cannot be coming in here with full-time paid staff on the fire department. You cannot expect that you’re just going to get a bonding referendum through.”
Hollenbeck also scoffed at a report that, in addition to the eight bedrooms and bathrooms, the station expansion is proposed to include other amenities such as a workout room and more staff offices.
“And I want to have a money tree in my backyard,” Hollenbeck said.
Hollenbeck further questioned EMS Director Bob Salov’s assertion that the EMS Department’s current two ambulances need to be replaced. The Fire and EMS Commission on Jan. 22 approved buying two used, five-year-old ambulances from Waunakee at a net cost of $90,000.
McNally said he voted at the Jan. 22 commission meeting in favor of buying the two Waunakee ambulances, because the purchase price was negotiated down from about $210,000 to about $190,000.
Cambridge’s two outgoing ambulances, McNally continued, have a salvage value of about $100,000, resulting in the $90,000 net cost for the upgrade.
Hollenbeck questioned, however, the general necessity of replacing ambulances every five years.
“They last longer than five years,” Hollenbeck said. “It’s the fact that Waunakee gets new ones every five years, and Bob Salov thinks we need to purchase Waunakee’s old ones every five years.”
