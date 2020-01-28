Thursday, Jan. 30
1.Cheese Quesadilla, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, Corn, Strawberry Cup
2.Pizza Line
3.Bacon Cheeseburger
Friday, Jan. 31
1.Philly Steak Sandwich, Cheese Sauce, Broccoli, Warm Cinnamon Apples
2.Pizza Line
3.Sausage Pancake on a Stick
Monday, Feb. 3
1.Sweet & Sour Chicken, White Rice, Broccoli, Pineapple
2.Pizza Line
3.Pesto Cavatappi
Tuesday, Feb. 4
1.Mac & Cheese, Green Beans, Pears
2.Pizza Line
3.Chick-Filet-A Sandwich
Wednesday, Feb. 5
1.Hot Dog, French Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Apple Slices
2.Pizza Line
3.Potato Soup
Thursday, Feb. 6
1.Soft Taco, Fiesta Beans, Corn, Warm Cinnamon Apples
2.Pizza Line
3.Cuban Pork Sandwich
