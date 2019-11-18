Thursday, Nov. 21

Breakfast

French Toast

Turkey Bacon

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Yogurt

Juice

Milk

Lunch

Homemade Lasagna

Peas

Grapes

  • Second Choice: Hamburger

Friday, Nov. 22

Breakfast

Confetti Pancakes

Cinnamon Waffles

Hash Browns

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Milk

Juice

Yogurt

Lunch

Chicken Fajita

Refried Beans

Fruit Cocktail

  • Second Choice: Hamburger

Monday, Nov. 25

Breakfast

Pancakes

Sausage

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Milk

Yogurt

Lunch

Jumbo Ravioli

  • No meat

Steamed Cauliflower

Pineapple

  • Second Choice: Cheese Pizza Slice
  • No meat

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Breakfast

Breakfast Pizza

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Milk

Yogurt

Lunch

Turkey and Gravy over mashed potatoes

Steamed Broccoli

Roll

Cranberry Sauce

Fresh Baked Cookie

  • Second Choice: Cheese Pizza Slice
  • No meat

NOV 27-29

NO SCHOOL

