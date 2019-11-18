Thursday, Nov. 21
Breakfast
French Toast
Turkey Bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Yogurt
Juice
Milk
Lunch
Homemade Lasagna
Peas
Grapes
- Second Choice: Hamburger
Friday, Nov. 22
Breakfast
Confetti Pancakes
Cinnamon Waffles
Hash Browns
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Milk
Juice
Yogurt
Lunch
Chicken Fajita
Refried Beans
Fruit Cocktail
- Second Choice: Hamburger
Monday, Nov. 25
Breakfast
Pancakes
Sausage
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Milk
Yogurt
Lunch
Jumbo Ravioli
- No meat
Steamed Cauliflower
Pineapple
- Second Choice: Cheese Pizza Slice
- No meat
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Breakfast
Breakfast Pizza
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Milk
Yogurt
Lunch
Turkey and Gravy over mashed potatoes
Steamed Broccoli
Roll
Cranberry Sauce
Fresh Baked Cookie
- Second Choice: Cheese Pizza Slice
- No meat
NOV 27-29
NO SCHOOL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.