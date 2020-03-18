The youth of our community are the essence of our best hope for the Village of Cambridge to have a wonderful and positive future. That’s one reason we should look at a Cambridge High School Performing Art Center (PAC) in a positive light and with enthusiasm.
After retiring as a full-time educational administrator, I found that I missed the students so much that I had to return to the classroom as a substitute teacher. That was 11 years ago and for many years I have exclusively subbed in Cambridge. This community is blessed with wonderful families and extraordinary students. I simply love teaching the children of the Cambridge School District.Here are some of the reasons I fully support building the PAC and supporting the PAC with the operational question:
1. Our kids deserve the best educational environment that we can provide them. The fine arts are as much of an academic discipline as any other subject, the fine arts simply appeal to a broader spectrum of young people than nearly any other academic field with 87% of all CHS students take part in our music and performing arts programs.
2. Not every student loves English, Spanish, math, history, biology, chemistry, etc. The best schools do it caringly and provide alternatives for all these wonderful, bright, and creative square pegs. Providing Cambridge School District students with an opportunity to work in, perform in, experience, and share a PAC for four years of their lives will greatly expand the educational experiences for many students of varied abilities.
3. Just looking at high school activities, the PAC will be used by a multitude of organizations; vocal concerts, band concerts, classes, activities, special programs, and events that now must be scheduled around gym classes and sitting on bleachers. Here are just some of those activities that I know of, as an outsider: guest speakers, student council programs, national honor society programs, FFA programs, musicals, plays, vocal concerts, band concerts, English classes performing joint exercises, special speakers for more than one class to attend at a time in a multitude of subjects. If question #2 is passed along with question #1, a new course could be considered regarding the technology, sound, lighting, and music involved in an auditorium.
4. The community can benefit by using the PAC once it is finished. An atrium would allow for artwork to be displayed as well as tech. ed. projects, allowing the public to view these displays while attending events. It allows parents, family members, and community members to attend a multitude of school events in the comforts of an auditorium rather than having to sit on the bleachers. If question #1 and question #2 are passed, coordination can be established with Cambridge Community Activity Program (CAP), Deerfield Community Center, senior programs from Cambridge, Deerfield, Marshall, and Waterloo to bring in programs that they would like to advertise and have their members attend. Quality programs could be offered to the entire community and surrounding communities. With this venue available, opportunities to attract outstanding programs will be greatly improved. Organizations or businesses that need a large/comfortable venue to handle an audience would be able to turn to CHS and the PAC. Non-school activities have the potential to be money makers for the school district and could present an opportunity for school groups to also make some additional money.
5. As an educational administrator I put several referenda questions before the public for new construction, remodeling, and increasing recurring operational funds. By far the hardest referendum question I ever worked to pass in a community was to build a PAC attached to the high school that seated 805 people. It was a tough sale, but it passed with a 60% majority thanks to a lot of great people. After it opened, it was the most loved and most used building in the community. The community had art show, plays, speakers, musicals, all kinds of activities above and beyond all the school activities that were available to the public. I never received more compliments for anything that I accomplished in my entire professional career than I did regarding that new PAC.
I would like to address one additional issue that was brought up in a previous editorial a few weeks ago. A credible member of the Cambridge community asked, what if the bids come in at 12 or 13 million dollars, questioning if the 9.9 million dollars requested in the referendum will cover potential cost overruns? This is a valid question. However, when a school referendum passes for 9.9 million dollars, that is all the district can borrow. A school district cannot unilaterally decide to change the amount borrowed to a larger amount. That simply would not be legal. Rather, the school district and their consultant would have to look at the plans and adjust, thereby reducing the costs of the project down to the 9.9-million-dollar figure.
Both my wife and I are in our 70s. We’re not crazy about being that age, retired, and living on a fixed income. However, we do realize that our youth are our future! That’s why we both wholeheartedly support the PAC question #1 and question #2. If the community of Cambridge is going to have a PAC and the community is going to use it, the district is going to need question #2 passed as well as question #1. The district needs someone to coordinate and run the PAC and communicate with outside groups. The district also needs question #2 to pass to pay for materials, physical items, and supplies for the auditorium. We encourage everyone in Cambridge to get out and vote on April 7th. Vote YES #1 and YES #2 for the Cambridge PAC. Vote YES for the children of the Cambridge School District, vote YES for a positive future of the Village of Cambridge.
-Ed Van Ravenstein, Cambridge
